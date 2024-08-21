Lootex Drives NFT Growth with Strategic Base Chain Event and Integrated OpenSea Aggregator

TAIPEI, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lootex is taking a significant step in advancing the NFT ecosystem by launching a strategic Base Chain NFT trading event, Lootex Base Summer, running from August 21 to September 11, 2024. With a $25,000 prize pool and the introduction of an integrated OpenSea Aggregator, Lootex aims to enhance cross-chain NFT accessibility and support the growing Base Chain ecosystem. This initiative, coupled with the new GP points system, is designed to streamline the user experience and drive further adoption within the NFT market.

Base Summer Campaign: A Hotspot for Community-Favored Projects on the Base Chain

The three-week-long Lootex Base Summer event offers NFT enthusiasts the opportunity to earn up to $25,000 in rewards from buying and selling community-favored projects. Participants can receive cash back and extra bonuses by purchasing NFTs and inviting friends to join the event. Lootex has curated a selection of featured collections on Base Chain, including well-known projects like BasedNouns, NFToshis, SoMon OwOG, MissToshi, and Phenoms, all available for trading on the Lootex platform.

By inviting friends to participate and complete NFT transactions, both parties can earn additional rewards. Whether you are a seasoned NFT collector or new to the scene, this event offers a wealth of opportunities to maximize your returns.

Supporting the Base Chain and Lootex's Vision

Lootex is committed to advancing blockchain and NFT technology and sees immense potential in the Base Chain. Recent market data shows that Base Chain's transaction volume has surged by over 150% in the past six months, attracting numerous influential projects to its ecosystem.

Lootex CEO Justin stated, "Launching the Base Chain-themed NFT trading event and the new GP points system is a significant step in our efforts to support the growth of the ecosystem and respond to the community's interest in recent Meme trends. We believe that as the Base Chain continues to expand and market demand increases, it will play an increasingly important role in the future digital economy. Our goal with these new features is to provide users with a more convenient and efficient trading experience, driving further growth and prosperity for our platform and the broader ecosystem."

Introducing the GP Points System: Enhancing User Experience

To further elevate the user experience, Lootex has introduced the GP points system, as outlined in the $LOOT white paper. GP is designed to help users reduce the burden of Gas fees, making transactions smoother. Through Lootex's innovative Smart Account (ERC-4337) and Gas Fee subsidy mechanism, users can purchase GP, load it into their Smart Account wallet, and use it to pay Gas fees across multiple chains, eliminating the need to buy extra tokens.

In addition, Lootex has launched the GP Center, offering daily check-ins, referral bonuses, and transaction missions, allowing users to easily earn more GP. Whether checking in daily, inviting friends, or completing transactions, participants have numerous opportunities to earn GP rewards, further lowering transaction costs and enhancing the overall experience.

NFT Aggregator Beta: Now Live

Simultaneously, Lootex proudly unveils the Beta version of its NFT Aggregator, enabling users to purchase NFTs directly from OpenSea listings via the Lootex platform. This innovative feature integrates popular NFT projects from ETH, BASE, Polygon, and Arbitrum networks, providing users with a seamless shopping experience. While using the Lootex Aggregator, users can also participate in seasonal or event-specific rewards, enjoying multiple benefits in one place.

For further information about Lootex and its innovative offerings, visit lootex.io.

https://twitter.com/LootexIO

https://facebook.com/lootex.io

https://go.lootex.io/_dc

https://lootexio.medium.com/

About Lootex

Lootex is an innovative NFT marketplace designed for gamers and NFT lovers. Our mission is to make web3, blockchain, and new technologies more understandable and accessible. We aim to bring virtual assets to life and empower gamers and traders with the best experience they need.