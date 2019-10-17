Looking to uncover guest insights and drive action, Marston's partners with customer experience management provider SMG

ST. ALBANS, England, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management provider to more than 500 brands, has announced a new customer experience management programme with Marston's, the United Kingdom's leading independent brewing and pub retailing business, which oversees and operates six breweries, 60 inns and more than 1,500 pubs.

Seeking to expand its guest experience programme to reach more pubs and inns, Marston's has selected SMG to help collect, analyse and share guest feedback across the company. Through its programme enhancements, Marston's will use location-level feedback to help its pubs and operations teams better understand the guest experience and empower them to take action on the insights.

"We chose to partner with SMG for its proven ability to deliver actionable insights about our guest experience," said Sarah Padden, Marston's Head of Insight and Guest Experience. "In addition to an intuitive technology offering and a robust reporting platform, we have the support of an experienced team that's invested in our success."

Marston's is capturing and measuring guest feedback at the point of sale with SMG's customer experience management platform. The real-time guest feedback is delivered to the smg360® reporting dashboard and mobile app, giving the company a holistic view of the guest experience while empowering field leaders with local guest feedback, role-based reports and location-level insights.

"As an organisation that's focused on helping brands use customer insights to drive business outcomes, our dual-focus on technology and professional services is a true differentiator," said Jeremy Michael, SMG Managing Director. "We're excited to partner with Marston's to help the company uncover new opportunities to enhance the guest experience."

About Marston's PLC

Marston's is the UK's leading pub operator and independent brewer. It has an estate of around 1,500 pubs situated nationally, comprising managed, franchised and leased pubs. It is the UK's leading brewer of premium cask and bottled ales. Marston's employs around 13,000 people. For more information about Marston's, please call Lauren Hagan at their press office Vital on 01926 338811 or email: lauren@thevitalagency.co.uk.

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people's lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable customer, patient, and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services—making it easier to collect, analyse, and share feedback and behavioral data across the enterprise. To learn more about our customer experience management, employee experience, and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.

