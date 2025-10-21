Longsys Launches Industry's First Integrated-packaging mSSD, Enabling Flexible and Efficient Manufacturing

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Longsys (301308.SZ) has unveiled the industry's first integrated-packaging mSSD (Micro SSD), developed under its "Office is Factory" model. By redefining how SSDs are packaged and produced, this innovation delivers high quality, high efficiency, and low cost in one compact design, enabling flexible and sustainable manufacturing.

image

The mSSD integrates the controller, NAND Flash, and PMIC within a single SiP package. This design removes nearly 1,000 solder joints found in traditional PCBA SSDs, avoiding issues such as solder contamination, component interference, and reliability degradation caused by heat or humidity. The result is chip-level quality, with DPPM reduced from ≤1000 to ≤100 — a tenfold improvement.

By consolidating manufacturing into a one-step packaging process, the mSSD eliminates PCB mounting, reflow soldering, and multiple transfer stages. This doubles delivery efficiency and reduces additional cost by over 10%, while significantly cutting energy use and carbon emissions — aligning with global sustainability goals.

Despite its ultra-compact size (20 × 30 × 2.0 mm, 2.2g),, the mSSD meets PCIe Gen4×4 standards, reaching 7400 MB/s sequential read and 6500 MB/s write speeds. Its advanced thermal design — using high-conductivity aluminum alloy, graphene, and high-conductivity silicone — ensures stable full-speed operation, making it ideal for AI PCs, gaming handhelds, drones, and VR devices. Power efficiency also complies with the NVMe L1.2 low-power standard (≤3.5 mW).

For greater flexibility, the mSSD supports TLC/QLC NAND and capacities from 512GB to 4 TB. A clip-on thermal expansion card allows tool-free conversion among M.2 2230, 2242, and 2280 form factors. Users can even perform on-site customization through inkjet or UV printing, turning the "Office is Factory" concept into reality.

With its integrated SiP design and agile manufacturing model, the Longsys mSSD empowers both industrial and consumer brands customers to achieve faster customization, reliable quality, and efficient delivery. Longsys continues to drive innovation in global storage technology, bringing smarter, greener, and more flexible storage solutions to the world.

About Longsys

Founded in 1999, Longsys (301308.SZ) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. Longsys upholds the corporate vision of "Everything for memory." -With memory technology innovation at its core, Longsys provides high-end, flexible, and efficient full-stack customized services to global customers. For more information, please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800513/image.jpg