LONGi Solar sets new bifacial mono-PERC solar cell world record at 24.06 percent

LONGi Solar's latest breakthrough bifacial PERC solar cells tested by CPVT achieved a conversion efficiency of 24.06%. CPVT tested monocrystalline silicon PERC cell in standard wafer dimension (156.75x156.75mm2) (M2) provided by LONGi Solar. The sample cells were measured under standard test conditions for current-voltage characteristics as a function of load.

"LONGi Solar has made great strides in setting world record PERC solar cell conversion efficiencies as we demonstrate the continuing ability to provide high-efficiency products to the global solar market," stated Li Wenxue, President of LONGi Solar. "Our latest record solar cell conversion efficiencies also endorse the success of our R&D investments, which have set the benchmark for the industry in recent years."

In April 2017, based on selective emitter technology, which has been widely used in practical mass production, LONGi Solar reported a monocrystalline silicon PERC cell conversion efficiency of 22.17% (tested by CPVT), which effectively supported the supply requirements of the Phase 3 requirements of China's 'Top Runner' solar installation program.

In October 2017, LONGi Solar broke the world-record efficiency of monocrystalline silicon PERC cell in commercial dimensions with 22.71%, while the original record was broken by Fraunhofer-ISE with 22.61%. In the same month, in accordance with the MBB technology, the cell conversion efficiency was increased to 23.26% and tested by CPVT, which was the first to breakthrough the 23% efficiency barrier.

In August 2018, LONGI Solar achieved the highest efficiency of P-type mono-PERC bifacial solar cells in China with a conversion efficiency of 23.11%.

"This is the first time that the efficiency of monocrystalline PERC solar cells in commercial dimensions have exceeded 24%," remarked Dr. Li Hua, LONGi Solar, Vice President of Cell R&D. "In the last three consecutive years LONGi Solar has developed three generations of 'Hi-MO' products based on PERC technology, which are setting the efficiency and reliability benchmark of high-efficiency PERC technology within the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/809231/LONGi_Solar_world_record.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781516/LONGi_Solar_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LONGi Solar