LONGi signs distribution agreements for 500MW of Hi-MO 6 modules at WFES 2023

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has announced that its participation at the 2023 edition of the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi saw the signing of several distribution agreements, totalling 500MW, for its new Hi-MO 6 product with regional partners including Power N Sun, Nanosun, AGS, Power City and Noon, as well as other partners from Africa and Central Asia.

The Hi-MO 6 product family is based on LONGi's proprietary HPBC cell technology, a new generation high-efficiency technology that uses a front-side busbar-free design. As a result of adjusting the cell's internal structure, HPBC can enhance its light absorption and photoelectric conversion capabilities, significantly increasing the module's power output.

'LONGi is dedicated to offering customer-focused products and solutions. We believe that Hi-MO 6 modules will help us to address the diverse demands of our clients, while also creating a unique green energy experience,' commented Jia Chao, LONGi President for the MEA and CA regions. 'We are delighted to further extend our reach in the Middle East with the leading distributors as our partners. As the region seeks to meet its renewable energy goals, demand for more efficient PV technology has increased. LONGi is eager to work with its partners to accelerate the Middle East's transition to clean energy with more innovative and high-efficiency PV solutions, addressing climate change challenges in the pursuit of a zero-carbon future.'

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

