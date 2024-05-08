LONGi Sets New World-Record for Silicon Solar Cell Efficiency, Launching 2nd Generation Ultra-Efficient BC-Based Module

- Innovative solar panel manufacturer announces a new record in silicon heterojunction back-contact solar cell efficiency of 27.30%, cementing its leadership in the global solar energy industry.

- LONGi also unveils its all-new Hi-MO 9 new solar module, featuring industry-leading silicon solar module conversion efficiency of up to 24.43%

MADRID, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. announces that the company has broken another world-record for silicon solar cell efficiency only 4 months after it last set a world-record in this area on May 7. As certified by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH), new silicon heterojunction back-contact (HBC) solar cells designed by LONGi have reached an efficiency of 27.30% under laboratory conditions. The new record was announced at a celebratory event where they also unveiled a new product, the Hi-MO 9. Guests at this event included LONGi's founder and president, Li Zhenguo, Vice President Dennis She, Chief Scientist Dr. Xu Xixiang, and client representatives from across the globe.

LONGi’s founder and president, Li Zhenguo and Chief Scientist Dr. Xu Xixiang unveiling the new BC world record Hi-MO 9 module

LONGi has cemented its leadership in the global solar energy industry

The announcement represents the 17th time that the company has set a world-record in solar cell efficiency since April 2021.

The achievement has firmly established LONGi as a leader in crystalline silicon photovoltaics - the company is now the twin world-record holder both for efficiency in crystalline silicon solar cells and for efficiency in crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells. In November 2023, LONGi announced that the company had set an additional world record in the efficiency of crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells of 33.9%.

Introducing the Hi-MO 9 module

At a celebratory event held in Madrid, Spain, on the evening of the 7th of May, LONGi launched its all-new, flagship Hi-MO 9 module. The Hi-MO 9 is a solar module with capabilities of up to 660W, based on the 2nd generation Hybrid Passivated Back Contact (HPBC) solar cell technology and the TaiRay wafer, an silicon wafer launched by LONGi in March 2024, and the Hi-MO 9 module boasts a conversion efficiency up to 24.43%, built to excel in a range of tough environments (including lakes, mountains, and deserts).

Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., said: "Our new Hi-MO 9 module allows world-leading power generation and outmatches other technologies on the market in an equal land-use scenario. What's more, it retains this performance throughout its life, as the module is designed to the highest standards of reliability. Power plant owners can rest assured that a plant built from the Hi-MO 9 module will help them make the most efficient use of their land and get the most value out of sunlight."

The panels will be produced at the company's Jiaxing Production Base which has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Global Lighthouse Factory, a group of factories which have been judged to be accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies in manufacturing.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2407557/image_821075_21702409.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2407558/image_821075_21702519.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862722/LONGi_new_Logo.jpg