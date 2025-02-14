LONGi Scored 'A-' Leadership Level for Water Security by global non-profit organization CDP

XI'AN, China, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 7th February,2025, The global leading authority and non-profit organization CDP released the 2024 scores for the Climate Change, Water Security, and Forests questionnaires. According to the report, LONGi has scored 'A-' Leadership Level for Water Security (Top 1 in Chinese renewable/PV industry) for the first time, and also scored 'B' Management Level for Climate Change for the second year.

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the global independent environmental disclosure system for companies, capital markets, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. As the world's largest, most comprehensive dataset on environmental action, CDP dedicates to empowering investors, companies, cities, and national and regional governments to make Earth-positive decisions.

The CDP scores companies on three themes: climate change, forests, and water security. The scores are widely used in investment and procurement decisions, helping companies enhance their ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) performance and reduce financing costs. In 2024, the number of Chinese companies disclosing information through the CDP exceeded 3,600.

According to a CDP report, 6/10 countries are at risk of having unsustainable water resource usage by 2050. In the process of promoting sustainable development practices such as water resource management and climate action, LONGi attaches great importance to sustainable information disclosure to stakeholders such as customers and investors. The company has established a water resource management policy of "environmental compliance, priority to water saving, economical discharge, and scientific governance." LONGi conducts an annual inventory of water resources in its factories worldwide based on the World Resources Institute (WRI) water risk atlas, and takes the risk levels of water resources as an important reference in the setting of conservation targets.

In 2023, by analyzing the water-saving potential of all production processes and adopting measures such as exploring alternative water sources and optimizing capacity utilization rate, LONGi carried out 118 water-saving process projects within the whole group and saved 5.5293 million tons of water annually. As a result, the overall water consumption of the whole group decreased by 12.75% year-on-year, and 33.52% compared with the base year.

Since 2020, LONGi has actively participated in the CDP questionnaire of Climate Change and Water Security. Through continuous progress in sustainable development practices, LONGi has obtained the "Leadership Level" for Water Security for the first time. In the future, LONGi will continue to promote sustainable development related issues, uphold a beneficial attitude towards the earth, and work together with all parties to create a sustainable future.

