LONGi's Belgium Solar Power Projects Widely Recognized and Set Best Examples for Renewable Energy Application

The LONGi team, led by President Li Zhenguo, went to two of LONGi's PV projects in Belgium: Your Nature Eco Resort and the famous Pairi Daiza. The team were warmly received, respectively, by Prince Edouard de Ligne and Mr. Eric Domb, President-founder of Pairi Daiza. LONGi's two project-partners in Belgium spoke highly of LONGi's PV products for the outstanding performance and the competitive costs of solar power solutions.

LONGi's Products Widely Recognized by Its Belgium Partners

Pairi Daiza, the famous zoo and botanic garden in the city of Brugelette, will gain new momentum in sustainable development as a flagship project by LONGi will be completed soon. The zoo has deep connections with China, as the "Chinese Garden" is the world's largest China-style garden by size outside China, and there are a total of 5 giant pandas living at the zoo, including three cubs born in Belgium. The panda house and the Chinese Garden have made Pairi Daiza a testimony of friendship between China and Belgium.

Soon, Pairi Daiza will have its third Chinese element, with LONGi's PV products. 62,750 high-efficiency monocrystalline cells and modules are being installed on the roof of Pairi Daiza's parking lot. The project, upon completion in the spring of 2020, will become the world's largest "PV parking lot", with an installed capacity of 20GW. The parking lot alone will generate sufficient clean energy for the entire zoo and botanic garden.

Eric Domb, founder and President of Pairi Daiza, fully recognized LONGi's photovoltaic products, saying: "These PV modules enable us to enjoy clean electricity, which is deeply consistent with our concept of 'harmonious coexistence of human and nature'. In addition, the rapid reduction in the cost of PV-generated power has made solar power more economical than the traditional power supply."

Your Nature Eco Resort in Belgium, located in the Fouage forest reserve in Antoing, has become a popular nature-oriented leisure destination. Prince Edouard de Ligne expressed his appreciation of LONGi's high-quality products. He said clean energy can help improve the ecological environment of the Earth and China has played a great role in promoting this. The Prince added that he hoped that the whole world would recognize the importance of clean energy".

In addition, in Belgium's famous tourist city of Ostand, the local landmark, Ostand Railway Station, has also embraced clean energy by installing LONGi's PV products.The total installed capacity of the photovoltaic project is 529kw, 1729 high-efficiency photovoltaic modules are used, all of which are exclusively supplied by LONGi, generating enough power to meet the entire power demand of the station.

LONGi to Further Expand in European Market with Leading PV Technology

Luc Leenknegt, CEO of Perpetum Energy, holding company the Pairi Daiza project, says that Chinese PV enterprises represented by LONGi have played a key role in the development of the global photovoltaic industry and reducing the overall cost of PV-generated electricity.

Mr. Li Zhenguo said that the photovoltaic industry is a highly globalized industry. LONGi is willing to bring advanced photovoltaic technology and high-quality photovoltaic products to global customers, and is happy to see all photovoltaic enterprises with leading technological advantages work together to promote the great cause of renewable energy for the benefit of mankind.

LONGi's leading-edge technologies have won recognition in Europe and the company is actively promoting its products at energy events like the Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany and BePOSITIVE in Lyon, France. LONGi's Belgian partner also extended its invitation to have LONGi share its latest updates on technology and products in Europe. President Li Zhenguo said "we see the increasing demand for clean energy in Europe and I believe that LONGi can help many companies and enterprises to fully realize their sustainable development goals".

Later this month, Mr. Li Zhenguo will visit Europe again to attend the 25th UN Climate Conference in Madrid. LONGi will become the first photovoltaic enterprise to enter the site of the United Nations Climate Conference and display PV module products at the COP25.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1037842/President_Li_Zhenguo_LONGi_delegation.jpg

SOURCE LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd