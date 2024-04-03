LONGi Launches Revolutionary Hi-MO X6 Bifacial Dual-Glass Modules: Innovative Solution for High Humidity and Heat Environments

XI'AN, China, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, a global leader in solar technology, is delighted to unveil its groundbreaking Hi-MO X6 Bifacial Dual-Glass solar modules during the 19th China (Jinan) International Solar Energy Utilization Conference. This cutting-edge product line includes Hi-MO X6 Explorer and Hi-MO X6 Guardian (Anti Humidity & Heat), representing a significant leap forward in the photovoltaic (PV) industry, especially designed for high temperature and high humidity environments.

The Hi-MO X6 series is the culmination of LONGi's relentless innovation in response to the evolving demands of the PV market. With over 40% of global regions classified as Damp Heat (DH) climates, the challenges for PV modules in these areas are substantial, ranging from leakage degradation to adhesive film yellowing and hydrolysis reactions. The Hi-MO X6 Bifacial Dual-Glass modules are engineered to overcome these challenges, offering unparalleled reliability and performance in even the most demanding conditions.

Innovations for a Sustainable Future

The Hi-MO X6 Guardian model stands out for its exceptional resistance to humidity and heat, a critical advancement given the widespread need for durable and efficient solar solutions. LONGi's dedicated "Anti Humidity & Heat Module" project team has been at the forefront of this innovation, developing a series of technological advancements that include:

Free front-side busbar design optimizing the front side for higher energy yield.

Customized electrode paste to significantly enhance resistance to degradation in high humid and heat environments.

A high water resistance sealant solution coupled with a high-quality adhesive film process to prevent water vapor intrusion.

Meeting Diverse Application Needs with High Performance

Designed for versatility, the Hi-MO X6 Bifacial Dual-Glass modules cater to a wide range of PV application scenarios, such as distributed roofs, PV carports, and winter gardens. Their bifacial design allows for efficient power generation by effectively utilizing light reflected to the rear side, providing additional power generation gains. This makes the Hi-MO X6 series an ideal choice for locations requiring high weather resistance and safe, reliable operation.

Superior Performance and Reliability

Compared to traditional TOPCon and PERC modules, the Hi-MO X6 Guardian (Anti Humidity & Heat) showcases superior performance, including:

Only 45% of TOPCon's DH degradation, ensuring long-term stable returns.

Improved performance at high temperatures and low irradiation conditions.

Significantly lower degradation, ensuring stronger long-term power generation.

About LONGi

Established in 2000 with the vision of becoming the world's leading solar technology company, LONGi is committed to the utilization of solar energy for a greener world. The company's focus spans five business sectors: mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions, and hydrogen equipment. LONGi's dedication to green energy and green hydrogen products and solutions is a testament to its commitment to global zero-carbon development.

