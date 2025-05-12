LONGi launches 25% efficient heterojunction back contact (HBC) module and new residential solar brand "EcoLife"

MUNICH, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7, 2025, LONGi, a global leader in solar technology, launched a premium back contact module EcoLife series based on heterojunction (HBC) at Intersolar, Munich. This is the first time that heterojunction back contact technology has been successfully implemented in a commercialized module.

27.3% cell efficiency and module efficiency up to 25%

The launch of EcoLife 02_1 02_4

The EcoLife series module delivers a world-leading cell efficiency of 27.3% and a module efficiency of up to 25%, setting a new benchmark for performance in the photovoltaic industry. The first launched module version is the 54-cell bifacial premium, and more versions will be released subsequently. The 54-cell bifacial premium module launched on Intersolar is designed for use in the residential sector and has a maximum power output of up to 510W, leading to a power per square meter ratio of 250W/m².

EcoLife series, a premium brand developed specifically for the residential sector, are designed to meet the advanced expectations of homeowners, combining high performance with enhanced safety, long-term reliability, and a streamlined aesthetic suited to compact rooftop environments. With EcoLife series, LONGi aims to build closer connections with end customers and enable a more agile, locally responsive approach to product development, service delivery, and brand engagement in key residential markets.

First commercialized PV module based on HBC platform

The EcoLife series incorporates the world's only mass-produced HJT + BC cell technology, which combines the high-efficiency passivation of heterojunction (HJT) with the multi-surface light absorption of back-contact (BC) designs. This results in full-surface passivation from all angles, reducing metal recombination loss to zero and enabling open-circuit voltage exceeding 750mV.

Compared to mainstream modules, the EcoLife series offers 40W higher output and can increase rooftop installation capacity by up to 9%, reinforcing LONGi's position at the forefront of solar innovation.

Built on the HBC platform, the EcoLife series ensures superior energy generation and reliability as the first of its kind in mass production. It features an ultra-low temperature coefficient of -0.24%/°C, limiting performance losses under high-temperature environment. Degradation is just 1% in the first year, followed by a best-in-class 0.35% annual rate. Engineered for resilience, it withstands snow loads up to 4 meters (6000 Pa) and Category 15 hurricane winds (3600 Pa) and holds a Class A fire rating for top-tier safety.

TaiRay wafer and Anti-shading ensure enhanced safety features

LONGi's proprietary TaiRay wafer enhances the module's mechanical strength, increasing rupture resistance by 16% and reducing surface collapse under stress. The full back contact one-line welding structure reduces cell edge stress, improving the module's anti-cracking performance.

Furthermore, the wafer is 10 μm thicker than other options, providing enhanced reliability and longevity. The module also features bipolar passivation technology on its front, sides, and back. Coupled with the Anti-shading design, compared with traditional TOPCon cells, under the same shading conditions, the local temperature is reduced by 28% (equivalent to 38°C). This significantly suppresses the formation of hot spots and reduces the probability of fires caused by them.

Backed by a 30-year power and material warranty, the EcoLife series are committed to long-term, save performance in the residential scenario.

EcoLife Series available in bifacial full black and transparent

LR7-54HJBB – A 54-cell full black bifacial module with a maximum efficiency of 24.7% and 505W Pmax, designed for superior aesthetics and performance.

LR7-54HJD – A 54-cell transparent bifacial module with 25.0% maximum efficiency and 510W Pmax, offering high energy yield and advanced safety features.

Due to the nature of back contact technology, both modules are engineered for optimal performance in low-light conditions, ensuring maximum energy autonomy for homes, even in shaded areas or with limited roof space.

The EcoLife Series will be available in August throughout Europe this year.

