LONGi donates 20kW of Hi-MO 6 modules to Beirut hospital

BEIRUT, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has announced that it has donated 20kW of its newest module product, the Hi-MO 6, to Beirut's Al Zaharaa hospital, in collaboration with AGS International, its local distributor. The project, which is expected to be completed during April, will mark the first solar roof in the Middle East to deploy Hi-MO 6.

Al Zaharaa hospital, founded in 1976, is one of Lebanon's largest medical institutions, integrating healthcare, education and research. The project will provide the hospital, currently experiencing frequent power outages due to challenging local conditions, with a stable electricity supply, enabling it to continue to care for patients without frequent interruptions.

Baggio Teng, head of LONGi's Middle East branch, commented: "We are delighted to bring renewable energy to Al Zaharaa hospital, contributing to sustainability in Lebanon."

Professor Youssef Fares, hospital CEO, added: "This sustainable and alternative source of energy will be very important for the hospital and will represent a local benchmark given the unstable electricity situation in Lebanon."

Ali Shehade, CEO of AGS International, concluded: "It has been a pleasure for us to work on this project for Al Zaharaa hospital with LONGi' s latest technology."

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full-scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero-carbon development. www.longi.com/en

