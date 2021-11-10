LONGi achieves new milestone for Hi-MO 5 module shipments

XI'AN, China, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As of early November, LONGi's Hi-MO 5 (72C) modules had been supplied to some 600 clients in 57 countries, with cumulative shipments now exceeding 10GW.

The Hi-MO 5 module is designed for utility-scale PV plants, and its dimensions are the result of in-depth analysis of industry chain, product value and lifecycle reliability, with the latest shipment milestone confirming that the module's design concept has been widely accepted by global customers.