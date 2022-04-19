Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market to Reach $44.2 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in awareness about anti-aging products, and advancements in AI-driven medical technology drive the growth of the global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market by Therapy (Senolytic Drug Therapy, Gene Therapy, Immunotherapy), by Application (Cancer, Others), by End user (Hospital, Medical Service Institution): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global longevity and anti-senescence therapy industry generated $25.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $44.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Download PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14379

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in awareness about anti-aging products, and advancements in AI-driven medical technology drive the growth of the global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market. However, dearth of skilled professionals and loss of tissue-repair capacity restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for cell-based assays in R&D activities presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to lockdown measures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, the closedown of various manufacturing facilities and issues related to transportation of the products created the supply-demand gap. This led to reduced sales of longevity products.

Moreover, non-elective surgeries such as implant or anti-aging surgeries were either canceled or postponed to focus on treatment of patients infected with Covid-19 and avoid possibility of cross-contamination.

The gene therapy segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on therapy, the gene therapy segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding around two-thirds of the global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in awareness about anti-aging products. However, the senolytic drug therapy segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to advancements in AI-driven medical technology and rise in geriatric population.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14379

The hospital segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospital segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases in both developed and developing countries and rise in demand for longevity and anti-senescence therapy. However, the medical service institution segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in government initiatives and rise in the adoption of anti-aging products.

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to surge in demand for anti-aging products, availability of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals, and presence of key market players. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for anti-aging products and availability of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals.

Leading Market Players

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Calico Life Sciences LLC

CohBar, Inc.

Life Biosciences, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Oisin Biotechnologies

Pfizer Inc.

T.A. Sciences, Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Medical Equipment Rental Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Gene Sequencing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Multivitamin Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Breast Milk Substitutes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Fertility Test Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Disposable Gloves Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Next Generation Sequencing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Biopsy Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Radiotherapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research