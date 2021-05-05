Long-term Health Hazards, Loss of Natural Habitat of Terrestrial, Aquatic Animals due to Rise in Air Pollution Levels drives Growth in Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, Valuation Projected to surpass US$ 4.7 Bn by 2031, Opines TMR

- The alarming rise in air pollution levels is leading to an unprecedented demand for quality air monitoring, thus boosting the growth opportunities across the air quality monitoring equipment market

- Technological advancements and the addition of novel features will further bring extensive growth to the air quality monitoring equipment market between 2021 and 2031

May 5, 2021

Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Growth Summary

Monitoring the air quality has become an essential component for the government bodies of numerous countries for making changes in the structure of the initiatives taken by them in terms of reducing pollution levels.

Air pollution is damaging the health of many individuals and the statistics can unfold the intensity of the damage. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 9 out of 10 people breathe polluted air across the globe. The WHO further estimates that nearly 7 mn people die due to exposure to polluted air every year. These statistics highlight the rising need for air quality monitoring. Based on all these factors, the air quality monitoring equipment market will observe a positive growth trajectory across the assessment period of 2021-2031.

Air quality monitoring is a long-term and systematic assessment of pollution levels. The quality is measured through the means of different quantities. The equipment used for air quality monitoring is a device used for measuring various types of pollutants along with weather parameters. Robust air monitoring helps in preventing extreme events and also alerts people for getting ready to tackle such events. Therefore, all these advantages bode well for the growth of the air quality monitoring equipment market.

The experts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) have analyzed the various factors associated with the growth of the air quality monitoring equipment market and have projected the market to expand at a CAGR of ~5 percent during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The global air quality monitoring equipment market is extrapolated to surpass US$ 4.7 bn in 2031, the end year of the forecast period.

The rapid industrialization and globalization around the world have resulted in an increase in pollution levels to a great extent. This factor has influenced the growth of the air quality monitoring equipment market considerably. The emergence of megacities like Shanghai has further led to a rise in the urbanization levels, which will influence the growth opportunities across the air quality monitoring equipment market to a substantial extent.

Key Findings of the Report

Integration of Latest Technologies with Air Quality Monitoring Equipment to Sow the Seeds of Growth

Modernization of the air quality monitoring equipment market will help in turning the tables of growth during the tenure of 2021-2031. Technologies like the Internet-of-Things (IoT), robotics, and others are helping in improving the features of air quality monitoring equipment and providing accurate data. Smart technologies are rapidly transforming the growth landscape of the air quality monitoring equipment market.

The utilization of smart air quality monitoring equipment for real-time monitoring of the pollutants present in the air will help the government bodies to take certain measures for reducing the intensity. These aspects are helping in increasing the growth rate of the air quality monitoring equipment market.

Government Initiatives supporting reducing of Air Pollution Levels will invite Profitable Growth

Numerous countries are intensifying their fight against the rising pollution levels through various initiatives. The Indian Government has launched a string of initiatives for tackling pollution levels including the installation of sensors that will provide accurate data on air pollution levels. The Czech Republic has also announced an initiative that will install carbon dioxide monitoring equipment inside street lights in Prague. Such developments will bring immense growth opportunities for the air quality monitoring equipment market.

