London to host the world's first summit for the International Fund for Israeli-Palestinian Peace

ALLMEP and its 180+ member organisations have long advocated such a fund to radically scale the vital work of peacebuilders

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move backed by overwhelming public support, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced she will host an inaugural meeting of the International Fund for Israeli-Palestinian Peace in March 2026 at Lancaster House.

The announcement states that "the goal of the meeting is to try to forge a stronger peace deal in the Middle East, with the establishment of an International Peace Fund for Israel and Palestine at the heart of the plans," noting the important role that civil society organisations can play.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, stated that "this conference will be a crucial step in that journey, bringing together representatives of Palestinian and Israeli civil society to build common ground between their communities, challenge entrenched divisions, and work towards a future where both states can live side-by-side in peace and security."

Yvette Cooper stated that the UK is "well placed to host and facilitate these talks, and the new International Peace Fund we are helping to create will provide the practical support to drive this work forward."

Later that day, Chancellor Rachel Reeves re-iterated her government's support for this initiative at the LFI's annual lunch, stating: "I can confirm today that Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will host representatives from Israeli and Palestinian civil society in March at Lancaster House to support the establishment of an International Fund, and ensure civil society groups are at the forefront of our efforts to advance long-term peace, and a two-state solution."

The announcement coincides with new UK polling to be released this week, showing that among respondents who expressed an opinion 84% of the UK public support creating the Fund, and 87% want the UK to contribute at least £5 million towards it. Global polling shows the same appetite: 88% of respondents support their country joining international peace efforts, and a majority back participation in the Fund.

The announcement fulfils a pledge made last year by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, following a private meeting with peacebuilders Ibrahim Abu Ahmed and Barak Talmor, alongside ALLMEP's Executive Director John Lyndon and UK Advocacy Manager Rachael Liss. There, the Prime Minister heard first-hand how grassroots initiatives are reducing violence, building trust, and creating the conditions for a lasting and just peace.

The UK's decision comes at a decisive moment. A fragile ceasefire was secured in October, yet progress toward subsequent stages remains limited. Experience from other successfully resolved conflicts suggests that turning a temporary truce into lasting peace requires sustained engagement with the communities directly affected by the conflict—support that can help generate the trust, ideas, policies, and future leadership essential for long-term conflict resolution.

The International Fund for Israeli-Palestinian Peace is designed to meet this need by providing robust, multi-year support for civil society initiatives that promote relationship-building, shift public attitudes, and catalyse the societal change that political agreements alone cannot achieve.

The UK's decision reflects a recognition that transforming a ceasefire into a durable peace will require integrating civil society as a central component of the process. The announcement also positions the UK as a leader in advancing commitments made in the 2024 G7 Leaders' Communiqué to "coordinate and institutionalise support for civil society peacebuilders as part of a wider diplomatic strategy." The approach also aligns with the New York Declaration and with the Trump 20 Point Plan, each of which articulate a role for civil society recognising that peace cannot be secured solely through political negotiation.

ALLMEP's Regional Director Nivine Sandouka welcomed the news: "This reflects a growing understanding that lasting peace has to be built by Palestinians and Israelis themselves, who—despite many challenges—already have many of the ideas needed to shape a future based on mutual peace, equality, and security. It's an important step toward giving civil society the support and diplomatic centrality needed to scale our efforts at a crucial moment for our region."

