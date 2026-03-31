London Black Cab Drivers Gain More Fares And Control With Successful Curb Flow Solution

The driver-first platform for London taxis aggregates ride requests from multiple sources, helping drivers earn more and reduce downtime

LONDON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curb, a leading mobility solutions provider committed to supporting drivers and enhancing urban transportation, today announced the launch of Curb Flow in London. This driver-first platform brings together ride requests from multiple sources into a single platform, bringing more metered trip opportunities directly to drivers and more consistent access to trips without needing to switch between systems. Curb Flow was designed to help black cab drivers earn more, reduce downtime and access more fares throughout the day, all while seamlessly connecting drivers to various ride providers.

Curb launches Curb Flow in London

In addition to requests from Curb's consumer app, the Curb Flow network integrates with ride providers such as Uber and is open to additional ride providers looking to participate. Drivers can choose which demand sources to accept trips from, opt in or out at any time, and are not subject to penalties or acceptance quotas. Curb Flow is launching with a 0% commission model, meaning drivers keep the full fare from trips completed through the platform.

By unifying demand across channels, Curb Flow creates more consistent, long-term trip opportunities for drivers, reducing idle time and bringing passengers back into taxis. Passengers also benefit from increased supply, reduced wait times, and better geographical location coverage.

London's streets are busier than ever, with the city recently named the world's most‑searched travel destination for trips in 2026, an indicator of strong travel demand across the capital. At the same time, congestion continues to challenge drivers, limiting access to consistent fares.

"London cabbies face unique challenges, from congestion to rising operating costs, which can impact efficiency and earnings," said Danny Sivanesan, Vice President of Curb UK. "By improving access to consistent demand, Curb Flow is helping renew interest in the profession, encouraging drivers to stay active throughout the day and supporting a stronger, more reliable vehicle supply."

Curb Flow's London expansion builds on proven performance across North America. Since its rollout in 2023, Curb's nationwide booking volume has grown approximately fourfold, with operations in major cities including New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles, and more. Drivers accepting Curb Flow trips have also seen up to a 40% increase in earnings, depending on the market.

"We've seen in the U.S. that Curb Flow increases earning opportunities while keeping drivers in control of how they work," said Dorel Tamam, Vice President of the Mobile Business Unit at Curb, overseeing the company's mobile business globally. "Bringing this system to London means drivers can work smarter and respond to demand more quickly, while still staying in control of how they operate."

Curb Flow integrates with licensed metering systems and is fully compliant with Transport for London (TfL) regulations, helping drivers connect with passengers faster while maintaining the high standards London's black cabs are known for.

Curb Flow is currently available to licensed black cab drivers across London exclusively through the Curb system.

For more information, visit https://www.gocurb.co.uk/.

About Curb

Curb reimagines urban mobility with a driver-first approach, offering transparency and seamless access to rides. Connected to over 100,000 drivers in 65+ cities across the US, UK, and Canada, Curb powers millions of rides and billions of dollars in payment transactions annually. Its innovative platform unifies taxis and for-hire vehicles, serving passengers, drivers, and fleet management. Curb's B2B services support transit agencies, healthcare providers, and businesses, helping cities and organizations move efficiently.

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