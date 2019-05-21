London based Parallel Contemporary Art invests in a South Korean art startup: ARTWA Platform

STARTnet believes that the art industry is changing and that is a critical moment for the conventional players to survive and thrive.

STARTnet is a powerful Asian art platform that secures transactions using blockchain technology while bringing together artists, subscribers, and collectors, helping emerging artists to enter the global art world.

Artists featured on the STARTnet benefit from exposure to a global audience of users. Each artist has their own profile page which is simple and easy to build and edit, ensuring their virtual portfolio is always up-to-date. There is considerable potential for artists to be included in virtual exhibitions which are carefully curated and promoted by the STARTnet Team who strive to build each artist's profile and virtual fanbase internationally.

STARTnet has set itself apart from other online art marketplace platforms through its unique sales focused user interaction, Social Commerce allows users to interact directly with each other and with artists building Virtual Collections, increasing awareness and popularity and ultimately increasing prices with sales secured through Blockchain technology.

STARTnet will launch in September 25-29 at START Art Fair, Saatchi Gallery, London and has plans to expand into Greater Asia, Europe and the United States.

David Ciclitira, chairman of PCA and founder of AIM listed Live Company Group plc, pledged to invest in ARTWA platform. "I strongly believe STARTnet, the very first art social commerce marketplace in Northern Asia, has great potential to become a unicorn company."

ABOUT The Global Eye Programme:

The Global Eye Programme established in 2008 by David and Serenella Ciclitira is an initiative that nurtures Asian artistic talent and aims to build networks and opportunities for artists and galleries. Beginning with Korean Eye in 2009, PCA has staged twenty-three Exhibitions globally which have been viewed by over two million people.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/870861/artwa_platform.jpg

