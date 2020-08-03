London Academy of Trading Offers Free Online Course to Workers Affected by COVID-19

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The London Academy of Trading (LAT) today announced that it will offer its Introduction to Financial Markets and Trading course free of charge to furloughed workers and others who have had their employment affected in recent months due to COVID-19 in a bid to help them improve their knowledge and boost their skills.

The free online course will be valid for applications submitted in the month of August and will be made available on a first come, first served basis. With support from LAT's dedicated academic staff, the one-week Introduction to Financial Markets and Trading course will be delivered through online classes and is designed to impart students with fundamental knowledge and understanding of trading and ultimately build confidence to successfully trade in financial markets.

Commenting on the course, Paddy Osborn, Academic Dean at LAT, said: "For those individuals whose careers have been affected by COVID, we are pleased to be able to offer the opportunity for them to enhance their knowledge and learn some new skills. This free one-week course has been designed to provide an introduction to financial markets and trading, either for individuals looking to generate income from trading or for those looking to enhance their career options and employability.

"The course requires no prior knowledge of trading or financial markets since we start with a beginners guide and work from the bottom up. We explain how fundamental and technical analysis are used by traders to generate profits in equities, FX, precious metals, stock indices and commodities, but also focus on risk management and trading psychology. Students can watch pre-recorded video lectures unlimited times throughout their course, but I feel the main benefit comes from the on-going interaction with my team of trading mentors and tutors through our daily webinars."

Established in 2010, LAT provides dedicated education on finance and trading-related subjects. LAT is accredited by the British Accreditation Council (BAC), its short courses are certified by Continuing Professional Development (CPD) and its three-month Advanced Trading Course is accredited by the Association of Business Executives (ABE).

For more information on the Introduction to Financial Markets and Trading course, please visit https://www.lat.london/.

About London Academy of Trading

The London Academy of Trading (LAT) is an award-winning, dual-accredited provider of financial trading education.

LAT's courses are designed to help individuals improve their understanding of financial markets and trading for career progression or to supplement existing income through trading. All students can access our trading mentors ten hours every day for advice and guidance, helping them to combine theoretical knowledge and practical skills to develop robust and structured trading strategies.

LAT understands that people have busy lives and is, therefore, extremely flexible to enable students to study around other commitments, either online, on its London trading floor or through its blended option, combining online study with days on campus. LAT's courses range from two days to its accredited 12-week Advanced Trading Course, and the teaching faculty is comprised of experienced traders and analysts from major financial institutions including HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Citibank and Bloomberg.

SOURCE London Academy of Trading