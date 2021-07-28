Lomotif announces Patoranking, Laycon and Raybekah for its 'You've Been Scouted' talent search for the Nigerian Market

~ All the rounds will be based on users' vote which will be judged basis Vocal technique and quality of performance ~

~ The competition, spanning eight weeks, commences on July 26 and will see the winner get an exclusive record label contract and producing commitment ~

~ Lomotif has partnered with Grammy® Award-winning producer Teddy Riley to launch "You've Been Scouted" ~

IBADAN, Nigeria, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lomotif announces Patoranking, Laycon and Raybekah as its Nigerian scout for its upcoming nine-week global talent scouting competition 'You've Been Scouted' that started in July 26. Consistently presenting budding global talent with equal opportunities to be discovered, Lomotif once again gives them a chance to express themselves in the most real and authentic way. The contest will see the singing sensation, groom and guide the participants with the global winner receiving an exclusive record deal valued at $250,000, including a song produced with Grammy® Award winning producer, singer and lyricist Teddy Riley who has worked with iconic artists such as Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Pharrell, and BTS.

Fan favourites, Patoranking, Laycon and Raybekah having a key eye for talent, will help scout the crème-de-la-crème of performers from all around the country and boost their votes by promoting them to her followers. With the participants required to be as versatile in their singing during different rounds of the competition, Patoranking, Laycon and Raybekah will help them with all the tips to garner as many likes/votes and enter the final stages of the competition.

Speaking about being named as the Nigerian scout, Patoranking said, "It is a matter of immense prestige and pride to be part of a talent hunt that puts some of the most promising Nigerian artists on the global stage. We've been a nation that has had music in its roots with our rhythm sense making waves all around the world. The time is now for Nigerians to prove their mettle with the eyes of the world eagerly watching them. I too, am feeling as excited and nervous as these participants, and look forward to providing tips and tricks to all people so that they rock it in their auditions."

Laycon added, "My fans know how my life changed overnight after winning a competition recently. I'm glad to be a part of a talent hunt that will now see Nigerian youngsters and artists get to experience what I did and get a step closer to global stardom. I'm sure every singer out there has their eyes on the prize for they know that their journey into the world of music can be one that the world will remember for a very long time. Add to that I'm eager to share some exclusive content about the competition and ensure that no one misses out on the singing spectacle that we have in store."

Raybekah said, "I've seen artists make inroads in the local music market and have been thoroughly impressed with the kind of tunes being produced. It's now time for them to aim higher and dream for more through this talent hunt. I believe in my people and know that they and their music can make a mark on the global stage. Along with promoting the competition every single day, I'll be sharing my support to my favourite contestants and help them reach out to a wider audience that's glued to their screens cheering on for them."

With the simple and fast editing of videos now made possible for artists on Lomotif, the platform is all set to present one of the most exciting and innovative contests in recent times. Additionally, 'You've Been Scouted' also allows those who aren't participating to nominate and elect upcoming artists by tagging them in the comments section of their video with the hashtag #youvebeenscouted.

About Lomotif

Lomotif is the leading video-sharing social networking platform that is democratizing video creation. Since the company was co-founded by video enthusiast Paul Yang in 2014, Lomotif has been granted three technology patents uniquely focused on empowering creators to share and watch short videos with ease through remix and collaboration. Paul's bold vision is to build the world's largest video vocabulary to accelerate the world's transition to video-first expression. Lomotif, available in the Apple and Google stores, is a breakthrough downloadable app for hip hop, rap, and urban culture across the United States and Latin America. Lomotif is one of five partners selected by Snapchat for a bi-directional integration for posting stories between the two platforms.

