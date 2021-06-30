Lohmann's Bonding Engineers Generate Enthusiasm for Adhesive Tape Technology at First ISGATEC Online Forum "Adhesive Tapes for Industrial Applications"

The event was aimed at a group of participants from the design, development and production sectors as well as from purchasing, quality assurance and maintenance in German-speaking countries, but already attracted international interest at this kick-off. The majority of visitors came from the adhesive tape industry, but large companies such as Bosch, BSH and Dräger were also represented. In various break-out sessions between the program items, speakers and audience members came together for a lively exchange.

"The event was an exciting pilot project with interesting presentations and a great concept that had not been seen before in this form," said Peter Harendt, Head of Technical Marketing at Lohmann. In his online presentation, he gave visitors an insight into the topic of "Adhesive tapes for permanent bonds and modern processing methods" and presented new materials for high-end adhesive solutions as well as state-of-the-art processing methods such as laser-on-the-fly converting. More about the manufacturing process could be learned from Dr. Carsten Herzhoff, Technical Managing Director at Lohmann, on a virtual tour: From the High Performance Coating Line (HPCL) to the new TwinMelt® plant and the application technology laboratory, the Bonding Arena®. "I was delighted to have this opportunity to take participants to the heart of Lohmann – our manufacturing. Bonding technology is a (hidden) champion in the field of fastening or joining processes. Therefore, it is enormously important for us further advance the acceptance and awareness of this versatile technology and to network even more closely in the industry," says Dr. Herzhoff. With Dr. Evert Smit, Director of Scouting at Lohmann and President of the European Adhesive Tape Association (Afera), the triad of Bonding Engineers at the ISGATEC Forum was complete: his presentation on behalf of Afera provided a broad overview of the various possibilities of industrial applications of adhesive tapes. Other topics covered at the event included surface pretreatment or the DIN 2304 quality standard for pressure-sensitive adhesive applications (Prof. Dr. Andreas Groß, IFAM).

"Afera would like to remain closely associated with ISGATEC in the future, and we can well imagine continuing to be a partner of the forum," said Dr. Evert Smit in the outlook. "A clear goal can certainly be in the long term to expand the event to a larger international audience and importantly would be to include the users at the end of the value chain much more. Separate exhibitions for pressure-sensitive adhesive technology like this one have been too few to date – and we see the ISGATEC Forum as a great opportunity for this!"

What does adhesive tape manufacturing look like at Lohmann? Take a look at the virtual tour with Dr. Carsten Herzhoff here: https://youtu.be/6RRfZBAw1lg

