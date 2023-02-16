LogRhythm Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Competitive Strategies and Industry-leading Solutions that Meet Customers' Security and Compliance Needs

LogRhythm adopts a consumer-centric approach to ensure the delivery of sufficient support and guidance to clients and provides free additional services to enhance customers' experiences.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the SIEM industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes LogRhythm with the 2023 Asia-Pacific Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The company enables security operation center (SOC) teams to close security gaps, including insufficient depth and breadth of monitoring and lengthy response time, through its comprehensive and flexible security operations platform, technology partnerships, and advisory services. This marks the 6th time LogRhythm has been recognized with the Best Practices Award.

With its team of experts, LogRhythm differentiates itself by offering targeted services made to fit clients’ specific security goals.

As a customer-centric SIEM provider, LogRhythm uses customer feedback to improve its solutions. LogRhythm's commitment to excellence and drive to put clients first make it an excellent choice for SIEM deployment. As a result, LogRhythm rapidly and constantly improves its solution offerings to remain competitive and meet current and emerging customer needs. The company communicates these improvements at the start of every quarter, showing its commitment to keep promises made.

LogRhythm SIEM is easy to set up and use, easing the load of security teams and providing a complete security narrative. The company analyzes customer networks and systems to determine the best solution for their needs and ensures smooth solution integration within clients' IT environments. With its team of experts, LogRhythm differentiates itself by offering targeted services made to fit clients' specific security goals.

LogRhythm maintains a "Channel First" strategy, and has built a robust ecosystem consisting of value-added resellers (VARs), managed security providers (MSPs), and system integrators across the world to thrive in this global market. It also built the unique LogRhythm Thrive Program to ensure that global partners can provide prospects and customers with information about how its industry-leading solutions meet security and compliance requirements.

Georgia Edell, security advisory consultant for Frost & Sullivan, observed, "LogRhythm differentiates itself from its competitors by delivering an impressively comprehensive SIEM platform for rapid threat detection, response, and neutralization. The company's consistent and rapid innovations have served to provide customers predictability with their partnership with LogRhythm, as well as the ability to see requested improvements built into the product quicker than other vendors."

In addition, LogRhythm's straightforward pricing option allows customers to mature their security operations with predictable budgets.

LogRhythm customers are never alone; the company also has a thriving community of users who share their experiences and connect with peers. For example, the LogRhythm Community is a one-stop shop where users resolve common issues, ask questions, access resources, and collaborate with peers.

"By constantly innovating its products, steadily building its global partner program, ensuring consistent and successful product delivery, and offering robust post-deployment support services, LogRhythm has emerged as a strong SIEM industry participant," added Edell. With its strong overall performance, LogRhythm, Inc, earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 APAC Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the SIEM industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm helps busy and lean security operations teams save the day—day after day. There's a lot riding on the shoulders of security professionals—the reputation and success of their company, the safety of citizens and organizations across the globe, the security of critical resources—the weight of protecting the world.

LogRhythm helps lighten this load. The company is on the frontlines defending against many of the world's most significant cyberattacks and empowers security teams to navigate an ever-changing threat landscape with confidence. As allies in the fight, LogRhythm combines a comprehensive and flexible security operations platform, technology partnerships, and advisory services to help SOC teams close the gaps.

Together, LogRhythm and our customers are ready to defend. Learn more at logrhythm.com.

