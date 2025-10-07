Logicbroker Acquires UK's Virtualstock to Strengthen Global Leadership in Intelligent Digital Commerce

Addition of Europe's largest dropshipping platform delivers deep technology expertise and expanded supplier network

NEW YORK and READING, United Kingdom, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicbroker, whose Intelligent Commerce Network powers some of the world's largest retailers, today announced the acquisition of UK-based online retail technology leader, Virtualstock.

Virtualstock was established in 2004 and processes more than 8 million orders annually, with a GMV (gross merchandise volume) of more than £2 billion ($2.7 billion). Its dropship and curated marketplace platform powers online commerce for some of the UK's largest and most trusted brands, including Aldi, Argos, B&Q, Currys, and John Lewis. Virtualstock provides retailers with seamless supplier onboarding and product induction. In addition, Virtualstock's Supplier Hub connects suppliers directly with buyers at major retailers.

Bringing these businesses together will create a new global leader that the world's largest retailers and brands can work with to support their multi-party commerce orchestration needs. Combined, they will form one of the largest international dropship supplier networks with more than 15,000 retail and brand partners worldwide, with a GMV of over $13 billion. Logicbroker will continue to invest in Virtualstock, enabling it to maximize growth and deliver next-generation agentic commerce technology to UK brands and retailers.

"We first began talking with Virtualstock when we partnered on a multinational retailer deal, and as the conversations continued, it became clear that we could do so much more as a united entity," said Omar Qari, CEO of Logicbroker. "Virtualstock doesn't just bring deep technical expertise and an impressive customer portfolio; it also greatly enhances our ability to serve the largest enterprise retailers and brands in the world."

"Logicbroker is a clear leader in multi-party commerce technology, and its pioneering role in helping retailers adapt to changing consumer and business shopping behaviors will be vital for us as we enter a new phase in Virtualstock's journey," said Ed Bradley, Founder and CEO of Virtualstock. "I'm excited to work with Omar and his team as we continue to support retailers and suppliers across our customer base, and I look forward to us being able to further expand our reach as part of the Logicbroker organization."

The global dropshipping market is estimated to reach more than $1.2 trillion by 2030 according to industry analysts*.

*Source: GrandView Research - Dropshipping Market (2025-2030)

About Logicbroker

Logicbroker is the Agentic Commerce Orchestration Engine for enterprise retailers, brands, suppliers, and distributors, transforming LLM searches into storefronts. Our Intelligent Commerce Network connects every supplier, store, and 3PL to any webstore, marketplace, and LLM. Trusted by global leaders like Samsung, Walgreens, and Home Depot, Logicbroker powers $10+ billion in GMV by automating the entire end-to-end process from discovery to doorstep and stock to dock. We ensure our clients' products are discoverable, shoppable, fulfillable, and returnable, giving them the control to grow faster, delight customers, and achieve operational excellence.

About Virtualstock

Virtualstock is the range extension platform behind leading UK retailers including Aldi, Argos, B&Q, Currys, and John Lewis. Our platform enables blue-chip retailers to establish a one-to-many connection with their suppliers, simplifying and enhancing the profitability of ecommerce operations. With over 10 years of expertise, Virtualstock empowers organizations to dramatically increase online sales revenue, reduce operational costs and deliver a better customer experience with tailored and customer-centric curated marketplace and dropship solutions.

