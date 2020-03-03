Logicata Offers Free AWS Savings Report

Logicata is offering a free AWS Savings Report which typically highlights savings of 30% on Amazon Web Services customers' monthly bill.

LONDON, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AWS managed services provider Logicata announced today that they are offering a free, no obligation AWS Savings Report to existing AWS customers.

Customers can save up to 30% on their AWS usage costs by implementing the report recommendations. With read only access to the AWS Cost and Usage Report, Logicata tooling can identify opportunities for retiring, rightsizing and reserving AWS infrastructure services to ensure that customers are not spending unnecessarily.

The 2019 Rightscale State of The Cloud report highlighted that Public Cloud Cost Optimisation is the number one priority of Enterprise IT Teams, with less than half of respondents leveraging the cloud provider discounting options.

Logicata tooling can identify 'zombie' infrastructure such as unattached EBS (Elastic Block Store) volumes, aged snapshots etc, which can be deleted without impact the performance or integrity of customer AWS workloads.

Additionally, by analysing the utilisation of AWS EC2 instances, Logicata can identify where provisioned instances are underutilised, and could be 'rightsized' – re-provisioned as a smaller, more optimised instance type, to further reduce spend.

Finally, by identifying infrastructure that needs to be 'always on', Logicata tooling will identify savings to be made by committing to 'Reserved Instances'.

Karl Robinson, Director at Logicata said: "AWS have been hugely successful with their Public Cloud offering, attracting businesses large and small to leverage their global platform to lower costs and drive innovation. AWS have made it easy for businesses to adopt their services with few barriers. With this ease of use, there is also a great degree of complexity in fully understanding what users have deployed, and whether this has been done in the most cost-effective manner. With the free AWS Savings Report offered by Logicata, AWS customers can gain a glimpse into their environment and understand how much money they may be able to save on their monthly bill, with no investment in tooling, and no long term commitment to an AWS Managed Services provider. We look forward to showing AWS customers how much they can save."

Notes to Editor

About Logicata (https://www.logicata.com)

Logicata is a leading AWS Managed Services Provider.

Logicata leverage a suite of advanced tooling to ensure that your Amazon Web Services environments are cost efficient, secure, and compliant. As a cloud native managed service provider, Logicata is free from the management of on premise and datacentre IT infrastructure, ensuring that they can focus on helping clients extract maximum value from their investment in public cloud technology.

For more information about Logicata's AWS Savings Report please visit:

https://www.logicata.com/aws-savings-report/

For further information please contact press@logicata.com or call +44 (0)203-793-9615.

Related Links

https://www.logicata.com



SOURCE Logicata