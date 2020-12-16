Loftware Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Audit for Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management Services

Achieving Certification for the Highest Level of Data Security Standards

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, Inc., the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management Solutions today announced it successfully completed its SOC (System and Organization Controls) Type 2 audit for certification. The process showed that the company's existing operational policies, data protection, & privacy protocols met or exceeded the highest of security standards.

"As more and more customers move to the Cloud, the level of data risk increases, leading companies to look for ways to identify and manage any potential issues and insider threats," stated Loftware's Director of Quality, Jonathan Gerkin. "Loftware has been offering SaaS solutions for many years now and has never had any issues with a data breach. However, achieving SOC 2 security compliance highlights the company's operational excellence and underscores Loftware's ability and commitment to keeping sensitive client data safe," he added.

An internationally recognized standard, SOC certification is widely considered to be the leading benchmark for enterprise data security. It is commonly used to assess risks associated with outsourced software solutions that store customer data online. The resulting audit provides transparency regarding security measures companies take when managing data for their customers and it provides industry wide acknowledgment that a company adheres to trust service principals.

Loftware's SOC 2 compliance attests that the company's report and audit processes are working and contributes to providing best in class services. It verifies the trustworthiness of services Loftware provides and highlights the company's ability to safeguard customer data. Most of the controls in the report are related to data security and/or confidentiality with Loftware's Data Privacy Code of Conduct and IT Access Control standard operating procedure documents providing a sound foundation. In addition to achieving this internationally recognized standard, Loftware follows other industry best practices, including compliance with Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Loftware solutions also can be configured to be compliant with 21 CFR Part 11 and various other regulations.

"As demand spikes for cloud based labeling solutions, it's vital for customers to have confidence in the solutions and the data security that we offer. Achieving the SOC 2 compliance is an important step in validating this confidence as we continue to focus on innovating and enhancing our cloud-based offerings," stated Mark Wick, Loftware's VP of Software Development.

Loftware offers a family of Enterprise Labeling solutions including Loftware Spectrum Cloud which redefines how enterprises create, manage and print labels. Spectrum Cloud enables organizations to seamlessly implement, deploy, maintain and scale their labeling operations across their entire global network. Loftware also offers Smartflow, a cloud-based Artwork Management solution which enables customers to manage packaging artwork and the end-to-end business processes, mitigating risk, improving control, compliance, traceability and reducing the overall complexity of the artwork management process.

Loftware is the global market leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions with more than 5,000 customers in over 100 countries. Offering the industry's most comprehensive digital platform, with SaaS, cloud-based and on-premise solutions, Loftware redefines how enterprises create, manage and print complex labeling and packaging artwork and scale across their operations. Loftware solutions integrate with SAP®, Oracle® and other enterprise applications to produce mission-critical barcode labels, documents, RFID smart tags and packaging artwork. Our combined platform–whether for labeling, artwork management or both–enables customers to uniquely meet regulatory mandates, mitigate risk, reduce complexity, ensure traceability, improve time to market and optimize costs as they meet customer-specific, brand, regional and regulatory requirements with unprecedented speed and agility.

