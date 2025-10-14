Lodha Ranked Among the World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodha, India's leading real estate developer has been recognised among the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 by Newsweek. Interestingly, only 18 real estate companies made it to the list of 1,000 entities around their world. In this exclusive list, Lodha stands as the only Indian real estate company to be featured in it.

The recognition underscores Lodha's global reputation built on trust, integrity and excellence. The achievement is a moment of pride not just for the organisation, but for the Indian real estate sector at large.

LODHA GROUP

The Newsweek ranking is a prestigious global recognition, identifying companies that have consistently demonstrated reliability, transparency and ethical practices across industries.

Commenting on the recognition Raunika Malhotra, President Marketing and Corporate Communication at Lodha Group said:

"At Lodha, trust and integrity are not just values, they are the very foundation of our culture and business. This recognition from Newsweek is a reflection of the unwavering commitment of our teams, the confidence of our customers and the transparent practices we have nurtured over decades. Being the only Indian real estate company on this global list is a testament to the world-class standards Lodha continues to set, year on year."

For Lodha, this honour highlights its long-standing vision of creating developments that are not only world-class but also anchored in ethics and responsibility. From residential landmarks to large-scale mixed-use developments, Lodha has consistently built projects that embody quality, innovation and customer-centricity. Over the years it has earned the trust of millions of residents and stakeholders.

The achievement also reflects Lodha's ability to elevate India's presence on the global real estate stage. By placing trust and integrity at the heart of every initiative, Lodha has built enduring relationships with customers, partners and communities. This inclusive approach has now been recognised on an international platform as well.

This milestone is a moment of celebration for everyone associated with Lodha. It reinforces the company's role as a global leader in real estate and strengthens its resolve to continue delivering developments that shape better lives while upholding the highest standards of transparency and credibility.

With this honour, Lodha is firmly positioned among the world's most trusted global real estate brands. The achievement also reflects its mission to not just build structures but to also build trust—brick by brick.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794718/LODHA_GROUP.jpg