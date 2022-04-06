Locus Joins Forces with LocoNav as A Strategic Partner To Enable Digital Transformation in the Global Logistics Industry

Locus will leverage LocoNav's Fleet Management Solutions to simplify fleet management and fortify last-mile deliveries for its clients

NEW DELHI, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus, a global technology platform that solves logistics challenges using proprietary algorithms, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning announced its strategic partnership with LocoNav, an AI-driven full-stack fleet tech company. As per an IMARC Group Report, the global logistics market is pegged to reach US$ 6.55 Trillion by 2027. Through this partnership, both LocoNav and Locus will enable digital transformation in the logistics industry by automating supply chain operations.

Pranjal Swarup, Director of Partnerships, Locus, said, "We are extremely excited about our collaboration with LocoNav and are looking forward to adding more value for enterprise customers with our last-mile optimization platform. This collaboration will help us empower our enterprise clients with a world-class fleet visibility tool."

LocoNav co-founders Shridhar Gupta and Vidit Jain, said, "Collaboration is the first step to growth and we couldn't have asked for a better partner than Locus, that shares our intent to solve complex supply chain challenges with modern technology. This partnership will help us unlock great value for the entire ecosystem, further supporting us in our mission to democratize fleet tech."

Supply chain inefficiencies translate into losses of billions every year. This collaboration is a step forward to positively impact the end-user experience by addressing challenges like inadequate tech infrastructure and lack of operational visibility.

Locus uses machine learning, deep tech, and proprietary algorithms to solve complex last-mile problems. Inefficiencies like delays caused by congestion, suboptimal routes, accidents or cargo thefts, and excessive fuel consumption - caused by speeding, idling or harsh acceleration, can negatively impact a delivery business.

LocoNav's fleet management solution (FMS) will help Locus optimize and operate multiple vehicles with ease on a single platform. FMS includes offerings like track & trace, fuel monitoring, on-board diagnostics with real-time alerts, rich analytics, customized reports, and more. End-to-end visibility gives clients of Locus an opportunity to enhance their operational efficiency by reining in costs and streamlining the customer experience.

Locus' end-to-end delivery management platform optimizes last-mile deliveries, provides greater supply chain visibility and enables enterprises to enhance operational efficiency by reining costs, streamlining customer experience, and reducing the environmental impact.

