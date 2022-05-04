LocoNav's Solutions enabled Medallion Translinks to save SGD 1.3Mn+ in One Year

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LocoNav, a full-stack fleet software company today announced that its solutions helped Medallion Translinks, an Indian logistics company, save more than SGD 1.3Mn in a year. Medallion Translinks deployed LocoNav's fleet management and video safety solutions for its fleet of 170 vehicles. These solutions rapidly made Medallion Translink's fleet more efficient, safer, and contributed to significant cost savings which in turn encouraged the company to quickly spin-out their in-house fleet to a full-fledged logistics business of 300 vehicles.

Pranjal Tulsiyan, Founder, Medallion Translinks, said, "Using LocoNav's solutions gave us the confidence to diversify into a full-blown logistics business from being a traditional consumer goods company. We have not only been able to reduce our costs significantly but also improve the safety of our fleet, driver, and cargo by using solutions such as connected e-locks and video dashcams."

Co-Founders - Shridhar Gupta and Vidit Jain, said, "Digitalization in fleet management is proven to drive positive impact on the bottom line and the overall ecosystem. Medallion Translinks' success story is a testament to the opportunities fleet tech can unlock for businesses across industries and we are thrilled to be a part of this transformative journey."

Maximized cost savings

Medallion Translinks recorded significant savings last year as a result of adopting LocoNav's solutions:

Annual savings of SGD 7,200 in average running costs per kilometer per truck.

in average running costs per kilometer per truck. Operational overheads reduced by 20% due to reduction in duration of storage of raw materials in its Consumer Packaged Goods business's factories from 25-30 days to 2-7 days.

Lower fuel cost by 10% along with mileage improvement and pilferage prevention resulting from LocoNav's fuel monitoring solution.

Reduced penalty costs owing to on-road issues, by more than SGD 81,000 , using LocoNav's AI-powered video telematics.

Increase in business efficiency

Doubled trips per month because of efficiencies derived from using LocoNav platform features such as track-and-trace, geofencing and trip management amongst others.

Improved customer satisfaction and retention.

Confidence and impetus to grow into a full-fledged logistics company of 300 vehicles from an in-house fleet of 170, thanks to the cost-saving, efficiency, and oversight provided by LocoNav's solutions.

