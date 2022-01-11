Localz Shortlisted as Best Technology Partner for the 2022 Housing Digital Innovation Awards

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Localz , leading experts in last-mile customer engagement, location and messaging technology, is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted as the Best Technology Partner for the 2022 Housing Digital Innovation Awards. The 2022 Housing Digital awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 10th February at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham.

Localz has had a successful year of growth and announced several customers including Vale of Aylesbury Housing Association and United Living Property Services. The scale-up is becoming a go to partner for housing providers and hopes to further its growth in the sector in 2022.

Today's customers are accustomed to real-time delivery updates, and are used to tracking the progress of their order, right up to their door. Many housing providers use Localz to provide a similar experience for responsive repair appointments.

Positive impacts include a reduction in costly no-access appointments, and fewer calls to the contact centre. In addition, real-time customer feedback helps staff to prioritise service recovery, so issues are dealt with in a matter of minutes, not weeks.

"We are delighted to have been shortlisted for the best technology partner in 2022. During the past 18 months, we have seen first-hand how the pandemic affected repairs and maintenance appointments. Tenants and mobile operatives had to deal with emergency repairs that required visits, even during lockdown. With anxiety and the need to ensure safety for personnel and tenants at an all-time high, it was imperative for housing authorities to establish transparent communication with tenants around service appointments. This is why we have been working tirelessly to make it simple and quick for our housing association and property services clients to deliver the best possible service," said Tim Andrew, CEO & Co-Founder at Localz.

Localz are experts at digital customer engagement, combining real-time location tracking and customer communications. Localz takes the last mile complexity out of service appointments, offering businesses configurable, bolt-on solutions to make the day of service awesome and keep customers in control.

The Localz modular platform enables real-time service tracking, accurate ETAs, two-way and multi-party communication, along with instant feedback forms. Localz is proven to reduce no-access rates, call centre volume, follow-up calls and operational time while increasing customer satisfaction.

Industry-leading clients around the world use Localz, including Clarion Housing, Watford Housing Trust, Wates, RAC, HSS Hire, OVO Energy, Welsh Water, Autoglass, Rentokil, and Woolworths.

