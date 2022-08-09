Localz adds Group Chat Function to its customer engagement Solution

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Localz , leading experts in last mile location and messaging technology, just announced a new group chat feature to its customer engagement solution . Already being used by leading brands including HSS Hire , Clarion Housing , DuluxGroup and Welsh Water , Chat My Way provides customers and mobile operatives with an easy way to communicate around service appointments . The latest release loops the contact centre into the conversation, which will enable businesses to improve transparency and communication with customers. Operational benefits will include reduced call-centre volumes and increased first-time access.

Two-way chat already empowers customers and mobile operatives on the day of service. Group chat with the contact centre takes this a step further. If the operative is driving, or the customer needs help to reschedule, the office-based team can step in. Technicians can also message the contact centre directly if they need more information. Customers benefit from faster resolution, and it's easier for operatives to complete their day's work.

How does Group Chat work?

Customer experience

Customers receive an SMS or email reminder on the day of their appointment. Messages contain a link to a web-based customer portal, where customers can track their technician's arrival and start a conversation.

Mobile operative experience

Field operatives can take part in chats through the Localz operative app or through integration with an existing mobile worker app. Operatives are notified when the customer or contact centre sends a message, and can reply directly through the app. They can also initiate a group chat, or send a message directly to the contact centre.

Contact centre experience

Office staff can view and join in group chats, or to chat directly with an operative via the dashboard. Advisors can view current chats in a dedicated sidebar while navigating the dashboard. They can also start a chat by clicking on a driver or job in the map view.

Increasing transparency

The Localz dashboard makes it simple for businesses to keep track of service-related chats in one central location, removing the need to rely on consumer messaging apps.

All chat transcripts are securely stored and accessible via the dashboard and chats involving customers are stored alongside job details, so the whole process is auditable and transparent.

At a glance, businesses can see who took part in each chat, which job it was related to, and when the last message was received.

"Clear, secure communication between mobile operatives, advisors and customers is critical to delivering the next generation of last mile services. We've already seen organisations empowering field staff and customers with two-way communication. By looping in the office-based team, businesses will enable quicker answers and increased transparency. We have seen a significant growth in demand for a secure, auditable and fully integrated group chat feature and are delighted to now be able to deliver this to our current and future customers," said Tim Andrew, CEO & Co-Founder at Localz.

About Localz

Localz are experts at digital customer engagement, combining real-time location tracking and customer communications. Localz takes the last mile complexity out of service appointments, offering businesses configurable, bolt-on solutions to make the day of service awesome and keep customers in control.

The Localz modular platform enables real-time service tracking, accurate ETAs, two-way and multi-party communication, along with instant feedback forms. Localz is proven to reduce no-access rates, call centre volume, follow-up calls and operational time while increasing customer satisfaction.

Industry-leading clients around the world use Localz, including Clarion Housing, DuluxGroup, Watford Housing Trust, Wates, RAC, HSS Hire, OVO Energy, Welsh Water, Autoglass, Rentokil, and Woolworths.

