Localization Automation Pioneer, Cloudwords Adds Top B2B Marketing Executive to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudwords, the pioneer in Localization Automation, is pleased to announce the addition of highly respected B2B marketing professional, Heidi Bullock to its Board of Directors.

Heidi is currently the Chief Marketing Officer at Tealium and has held senior marketing roles at Marketo and Engagio. She is a veteran in the marketing technology industry and is a thought leader in the field of demand generation and marketing operations. Heidi adds incredible depth and experience to the Cloudwords Board of Directors.

"I am thrilled to join the Cloudwords Board and look forward to advising the company on its go-to-market strategy as it continues to grow globally" said Bullock. "Cloudwords is the leader in Localization Automation and I look forward to working with this great team on their continued success."

Heidi joins an exceptional group who are already part of the Cloudwords Board of Directors, including:

Tae Hea Nahm , Managing Director, Storm Ventures

, Managing Director, Steve Pan , Director, UMC Capital

Michael Meinhardt, Founder and CEO of Cloudwords, said: "We are beyond thrilled to have a marketing visionary and thought leader like Heidi join the Cloudwords Board of Directors. Her background and experience will benefit the company as we continue to grow and scale in the Localization Automation space. We are so fortunate to have such a high caliber group of experts on our Board, and Heidi adds tremendous depth and expertise to this group."

About Cloudwords

The Cloudwords Localization Automation Platform streamlines the end-to-end process of translating marketing content so campaigns and programs can be deployed and start generating revenue faster. By seamlessly integrating with translation vendors, marketing automation platforms and content management systems, Cloudwords replaces manual processed with automated workflows for getting marketing assets translated. The world's largest global companies use Cloudwords to remove costly time and mistakes from their international marketing efforts so they can get to market faster. http://www.cloudwords.com

