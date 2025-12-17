Localcoin Sets Foot in Poland as It Accelerates Global Growth

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Localcoin, one of the fastest-growing Bitcoin ATM operators, is expanding its footprint into Poland. Marking another milestone in the company's international growth, Localcoin now has 14 Bitcoin ATMs live across Poland at the time of this release.This expansion was made possible through the acquisition of Coinlab LLC, an established local operator with long-standing operations in the Polish market.

Residents and visitors can buy or sell cryptocurrency instantly at any of these machines, bringing fast, in-person access to digital assets to more communities across the country.

This move builds on Localcoin's proven track record across Canada and other global markets, reinforcing the company's mission to make crypto simple, secure, and accessible wherever people need it.

Why Poland?

Poland has quickly become one of Europe's most active crypto markets, supported by rising everyday adoption and growing interest in practical, on-the-ground ways to access Bitcoin and other digital assets. Recent industry reporting shows crypto ownership in Poland is now mainstreaming, with a meaningful share of Poles holding or using digital assets ( Disruption Banking ).

Just as importantly, Poland has emerged as a major hub for crypto ATMs worldwide, reflecting strong user demand for convenient physical on-ramps and off-ramps ( coinatmradar.com ).

The timing of Localcoin's entry also aligns with a major shift in the European regulatory landscape. With the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework set to take effect in Poland next year, the country's crypto sector is expected to become more structured, transparent, and standardized. As MiCA introduces clearer rules for consumer protection, operational oversight, and licensing, Poland is poised for meaningful consolidation favouring established, compliant operators capable of scaling responsibly.

Localcoin sees Poland as a natural next step and an ideal gateway into Europe: a dynamic, tech-forward market that values trust and usability, and one that is preparing for a new regulatory era. Entering now positions Localcoin to grow alongside the country's evolving ecosystem while helping set the standard for safe, accessible crypto services under MiCA.

Gearing Up for Expansion

With 14 ATMs already operating live across Poland, Localcoin is focused on scaling thoughtfully and strategically placing machines in high-traffic, convenient locations so more people can access crypto in minutes.

Each Localcoin ATM is designed to serve both newcomers and experienced crypto users:

Buy crypto with cash easily

Sell crypto for cash directly

Clear on-screen guidance, fast verification flows, and a smooth user experience

This rollout is the beginning of a broader long-term commitment to the EU market, and Localcoin will continue expanding coverage based on customer demand aggressively scaling across Poland in 2026, hoping to lead the market by next year.

What Sets Localcoin Apart?

Localcoin combines convenience, trust and compliance to deliver a reliable Bitcoin ATM experience. As Europe's regulatory framework continues to evolve under MiCA and related national legislation, Localcoin remains committed to operating transparently and responsibly, putting customer security and regulatory alignment at the center of every launch

Across all markets, Localcoin ATMs are built to offer:

Secure, compliant transactions

Accessible locations through strong retail partnerships

A simple interface that makes crypto feel approachable

In short: Localcoin aims to be a beacon of trust, convenience, and innovation in the crypto world ,now for Poland, too.

"Expanding into Poland is about meeting people where they are and giving them a safe, straightforward way to participate in the crypto economy," said Jay Pandher, Co-Founder of Localcoin. "Poland is one of Europe's fastest-growing crypto markets, and we're proud to bring our experience and trusted ATM network here. With 14 machines already live, this is just the start."

About Localcoin

Founded in 2017, Localcoin has grown into Canada's largest Bitcoin ATM network. With a focus on speed, simplicity, and security, Localcoin helps people buy and sell cryptocurrency easily through a trusted in-person experience.

Localcoin's expansion into Poland represents another step toward building a truly global network that makes crypto accessible to everyone one safe, convenient location at a time.

