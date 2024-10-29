NANCHANG, China, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): On October 22, the closing ceremony of the "Seminar for Local Parliamentarians from French-speaking African Countries" was held in Jiangxi, where 24 participants from six countries, including the Union of the Comoros, the Republic of Benin, the People's Republic of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Burundi, the Republic of the Congo, and the Republic of Cameroon, completed a 14-day seminar.

Local Parliamentarians from French-speaking African Countries: Sino-African Cooperation is a Partnership that Benefits the Peoples

At the closing ceremony, Hayda Nourdine Sidi, vice-president of the Assembly of the Union of the Comoros, expressed sincere gratitude on behalf of the seminar participants.

Hayda Nourdine Sidi stated that these invaluable experiences from the seminar have given them fresh insights and great inspiration.

Through 14 days of classroom instruction, on-site visits, and cultural experiences, the participants not only systematically acquired understanding of China's successful development experiences, but also gained professional knowledge on China's modern enterprise construction, rural revitalization development, and the protection and development of culture and nature, thus experiencing the vigorous vitality of China's economic development.

Massadalo Yvette Nacoulma/Sanou, Governor of the Central-South Region of Burkina Faso, mentioned that the seminar was a great time for discovery, sharing, experiencing, and exchanging, and that they had learned a lot from China's experiences.

Mathieu Ahouansou, Director of the Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Benin, said that he hoped that in the near future, China and Africa could strengthen cooperation to achieve the goals (of the "Belt and Road Initiative"), bringing benefits to both China and African countries, including the Republic of Benin.

Mercier Alexandre Kesse-Okoko, a senator from the Cuvette-Ouest Department of the Republic of the Congo, said that China-Africa cooperation is excellent and beneficial to the peoples. What needs to be done now is to fully leverage the role of Sino-African relations and ensure their sustained development.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541659/Sino_African_Cooperation.mp4