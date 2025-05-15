Lobster unveils its "Data World" - a digital ecosystem powering next-generation data integration

"As we navigate unpredictable landscapes, data has become one of the most powerful assets organisations have to mitigate risks and gain a competitive edge," said Tim Srock, CEO of Lobster. "The Data World isn't just another product – it's our vision for a truly connected world. We're empowering companies to eliminate recurring connectivity issues, anticipate challenges before they arise, and build smarter, more resilient supply chains."

Data World: Solving real-world data challenges

The Data World directly addresses today's most critical data integration pain points:

Breaking down data silos : Integrates legacy infrastructure with modern cloud platforms to unlock trapped data.

: Integrates legacy infrastructure with modern cloud platforms to unlock trapped data. Seamless collaboration : Facilitates secure, real-time information exchange between trading partners through the Data Network.

: Facilitates secure, real-time information exchange between trading partners through the Data Network. Intelligent insights : AI-driven analytics uncover actionable patterns for smarter decision-making.

: AI-driven analytics uncover actionable patterns for smarter decision-making. Accelerated innovation : Empowers teams to rapidly develop data-driven applications.

: Empowers teams to rapidly develop data-driven applications. Simplified governance: Ensures secure data access and policy implementation through built-in compliance features.

The four pillars of the Data World

Data Network: Connects shippers, retailers, logistics service providers, carriers, tech vendors in a seamless, zero-touch ecosystem. Hundreds of network participants are already seeing the benefits of automated onboarding, enhanced visibility, and significant cost savings.

Data Ecosystem: The Data Ecosystem sustains our Data Network by bringing together strategic partners, a collaborative community, a dynamic marketplace, and continuous learning through Lobster Academy. This integrated approach accelerates innovation, empowers users, and drives value creation for customers.

Data Products: Out-of-the-box, plug-and-play solutions for critical business processes. With a few clicks, companies can leverage fully managed Data Poducts for purchasing, logistics operations, e-commerce, and even e-invoicing.

Data Platform: A configurable environment with intuitive drag-and-drop interfaces, enabling users – from developers to business teams – to create custom integrations and applications and even build on the functionality of the Data Products.

"Technology is an enabler; people drive transformation," said Jethro Borsje, Chief Product Officer at Lobster. "That's why Lobster Data World is designed to be intuitive, scalable, and accessible – putting the power in the hands of every user."

"The Lobster Data World is more than an evolution — it's a paradigm shift in connectivity," added Gonçalo Gaiolas, Chief Product & Technology Officer at SoSafe and Board Member of Lobster. "By unifying people, systems, and processes, Lobster is paving the way for a more adaptive and responsive global supply chain ecosystem."

Lobster introduced the Data World to over 1,000 attendees at its Data Hero Summit, held on May 14th in Munich, Germany. The event served as a platform for showcasing real-world use cases, partner integrations, and hands-on demos of the new offering in action.

About Lobster

Lobster is a software development company dedicated to connecting people and data for a better future. The Lobster Data World is a global data ecosystem that provides a 360° data view and empowers teams to solve challenges effectively. It eliminates complexity by enabling real-time integration and intelligent automation to break down silos and foster secure collaboration across complex supply chains.

With a presence in DACH, the UK, France, Scandinavia, and the Benelux – serving over 2,000 customers globally – Lobster enables companies to unlock the full potential of their data and stay agile in a rapidly evolving digital world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687257/Lobster_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687258/Data_World.jpg