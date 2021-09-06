Loan portfolio BNG Bank on course

News provided by

BNG Bank

06 Sep, 2021, 07:00 BST

- BNG Bank on track with its 'Our road to impact' strategy

- Long-term loan portfolio stable at EUR 86.1 billion

- Net interest income increases by EUR 3 million to EUR 228 million 

- Net profit of EUR 187 million

- Remaining dividend for 2019 and 2020 to be paid out in October

- Operating expenses increase by EUR 4 million

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'We are satisfied with our financial results,' says Gita Salden, Chief Executive Officer of BNG Bank. 'We can look back on a good first half-year in which we were able to provide our public-sector clients with long-term loans worth EUR 5.6 billion. We are reporting an increase in our net profit, primarily due to an improved economic outlook, which is resulting in lower loan impairments and a better result on financial transactions. The underlying net interest income increased by EUR 3 million to EUR 228 million; we passed the favourable short term ECB funding rates on to our clients. We are on track with our "Our road to impact" strategy, which we are using to continuously enhance our social impact.'

Financial results

BNG Bank can look back with satisfaction on the financial results of the first half year. BNG Bank's net profit for the first half of 2021 amounted to EUR 187 million. The increase of EUR 87 million compared to the first half of 2020 can be attributed to the diminishing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Western economies. In particular, the improved economic outlook is positively effecting the bank's results on financial transactions and the model-based loan impairments.

Increased operating expenses of EUR 4 million

Compared to the same period in 2020, regular consolidated operating expenses rose by EUR 4 million to EUR 48 million. As anticipated, staff costs and the hiring of external support saw a particular increase, to allow the bank to continue to fulfil its client integrity and gatekeeping responsibilities.

Dividend payout

In late July 2021, the ECB announced that it would end the dividend restrictions starting 1 October 2021. BNG Bank will pay out the remaining dividend of EUR 148 million in October.

Long-term loan portfolio stable at EUR 86.1 billion

The volume of new long-term loans in the reporting period amounted to EUR 5.6 billion, an increase of EUR 0.2 billion compared to the equivalent period in 2020. With an increase of EUR 0.1 billion to EUR 86.1 billion, the long-term loan portfolio remained virtually unchanged compared to year-end 2020.

Good access to funding

In the first half of 2021, BNG Bank raised EUR 6.4 billion in long-term funding by issuing bonds, including a new EUR 2 billion SRI bond. The transaction constitutes BNG Bank's inaugural bond issue under its renewed sustainability framework for Dutch municipalities. This framework links the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to municipal budgets. The proceeds of the euro-denominated bond will be used for loans for all SDG-related expenses of Dutch municipalities. Pricing in the first half of the year, as measured by the credit spread, is comparable to the last quarters before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strong capital position with a CET 1 ratio of 31% and Tier 1 ratio of 36%

BNG Bank continues to have a strong capital position. The risk-weighted solvency ratios decreased slightly. This was due to the amended capital requirements (CRR 2), with capital reserved for credit risk on derivatives exposures increasing in particular. As a result, the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio and Tier 1 ratio decreased to 31% and 36% respectively as at the end of June 2021. BNG Bank's leverage ratio at the reporting date was 9.9%. The increase compared to year-end 2020 (3.5%) was caused by the possibility of excluding the bank's promotional loans under the new capital requirements. The bank is also utilising the possibility to exclude the liquidity position at the ECB in calculating the ratio. The ECB has extended this option until the end of March 2022. Without the possibility of exercising this option, the leverage ratio would drop slightly to 3.3%. All of the bank's capital ratios remain well above the minimums set by the regulator.

Outlook

BNG Bank is on course to meet its annual target of EUR 10.5 billion of new long-term loans not subject to solvency requirements. BNG Bank's net interest income in 2021 is expected to be in the range of EUR 440 million to EUR 470 million. As future market value fluctuations and the development of impairments are by definition uncertain, the bank does not consider it prudent to communicate on the expected net profit in 2021.

The full half-year report is available at bngbank.nl.

BNG Bank is a committed partner for a more sustainable world. We enable the public sector to achieve socially relevant objectives. BNG Bank is a relevant player in the funding of Dutch local authorities as well as in the housing, healthcare, education, energy, environment, mobility and networks sectors. BNG Bank does not strive for profit maximization but for a fair return that benefits the shareholder governments.

This is an unofficial translation of the Dutch press release. This translation is provided for convenience only. In the event of any ambiguity, the Dutch text will prevail.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Amounts in millions of euro's

30/06/2021

31/12/2020

ASSETS

Cash and balances with central banks

15,713

2,312

Amounts due from banks

127

120

Cash collateral posted

14,544

20,361

Financial assets at fair value through the income statement

1,376

1,452

Derivatives

6,167

8,540

Financial assets at fair value through OCI

9,474

9,738

Interest-bearing securities at amortised cost

7,704

7,880

Loans and advances at amortised cost

89,230

88,942

Value adjustments on loans in portfolio hedge accounting

15,100

20,816

Associates and joint ventures

31

31

Property & Equipment

16

17

Current tax assets

11

1

Other assets

347

149

TOTAL ASSETS

159,840

160,359



LIABILITIES

Amounts due to banks

18,729

12,221

Cash collateral received

1,191

858

Financial liabilities at FVTPL

625

656

Derivatives

18,733

26,965

Debt securities

109,026

108,615

Funds entrusted

6,068

5,599

Subordinated debts

35

35

Deferred tax liabilities

85

98

Other liabilities

287

215

TOTAL LIABILITIES

154,779

155,262



EQUITY

Share capital

139

139

Share premium capital

6

6

Retained earnings

3,740

3,712

Revaluation reserve

60

86

Cash flow hedge reserve

9

11

Own credit adjustment

4

5

Cost of hedging reserve

183

184

Net profit

187

221

Equity attributable to shareholders

4,328

4,364

Hybrid capital

733

733

TOTAL EQUITY

5,061

5,097



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

159,840

160,359

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Amounts in millions of euro's

30-6-2021

30-6-2020

- Interest revenues

2,244

2,534

- Interest expenses

-2,016

-2,309

Interest result

228

225



- Commission income

10

14

- Commission expenses

-2

-2

Commission result

8

12



Result on financial transactions

63

-14

Results from associates and joint ventures

1

3

Other results

1

1

TOTAL OPERATING INCOME

301

227



Staff costs

-25

-21

Other administrative expenses

-22

-21

Depreciation

-1

-2

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

-48

-44



Net impairments on financial assets

7

-27

Net impairments on associates and joint ventures

-0

-0

Contribution to resolution fund

-2

-8

TOTAL OTHER EXPENSES

5

-35



PROFIT BEFORE TAXES

258

148



Taxes

-71

-48

NET PROFIT

187

100

- of which attributable to the holders of hybrid capital

21

25

- of which attributable to shareholders

166

75



SOURCE BNG Bank

Also from this source

BNG Bank update: results European stress test 2021...

BNG Bank nominates three new Supervisory Board members...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics