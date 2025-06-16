LNG Station Market worth $1.56 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global LNG Station Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 1.02 billion in 2025 to USD 1.56 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The market is witnessing notable growth driven by the global shift toward cleaner transportation fuels and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, particularly in the heavy-duty vehicle segment. Rapid development of natural gas infrastructure and increasing LNG adoption in commercial transport are propelling demand for efficient and scalable refueling stations. LNG stations offer a low-emission, cost-competitive alternative to diesel, making them attractive for long-haul logistics. Additionally, supportive government policies, advances in cryogenic technology, and public-private investments in fueling infrastructure are accelerating deployment. The market is further supported by expanding fleet conversion programs and growing interest in sustainable mobility across emerging economies.

Components, by Solution

The components segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the LNG Station Market due to the rising demand for advanced, modular, and cost-efficient equipment such as cryogenic pumps, vaporizers, dispensers, and storage tanks. Increasing focus on improving operational efficiency, safety, and fueling speed drives innovation and adoption of high-performance components. As LNG infrastructure expands, operators prioritize scalable and reliable parts that ensure optimal performance and ease of maintenance. Additionally, technological advancements, standardization, and growing investments in station upgrades accelerate the need for sophisticated components, fueling strong growth in this segment.

Bunkering LNG station, by Station Type

The bunkering LNG station segment is poised for the fastest growth due to the rising adoption of LNG as a marine fuel, driven by stringent global emission regulations and the maritime industry's transition toward cleaner energy solutions. The growing fleet of LNG-fueled vessels, coupled with increased international shipping activity, is driving demand for reliable and efficient bunkering infrastructure. Strategic investments in port-based LNG fueling facilities and supportive government policies are further enabling market expansion. As global ports prioritize sustainability and compliance, the need for dedicated LNG bunkering stations continues to accelerate.

Regional Analysis

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the LNG Station Market, driven by strong environmental regulations and a firm commitment to reducing transport emissions. The region is witnessing increased adoption of LNG in both heavy-duty road transport and maritime sectors, supported by targeted government incentives and funding programs. Expanding LNG corridors, rising investments in fueling infrastructure, and a strategic shift toward alternative fuels to enhance energy security are further accelerating growth. As countries prioritize cleaner mobility solutions, LNG stations are becoming integral to Europe's sustainable transport framework.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players in the LNG Station Market are CNPC (China), Shell Plc (UK), Chart Industries (US), Jereh Oil & Gas Engineering Corporation (China), Westfalen (Germany), Axegaz T&T (France), Cryonorm Group (Netherlands), Cryostar (France), and INOX India Limited (India). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.

CNPC

CNPC is China's largest natural gas producer and supplier, delivering over 60% of the nation's gas supply through four major production bases: Changqing, Tarim, Sichuan, and Qinghai, with a combined capacity exceeding 150 bcm annually. With oil and gas assets in more than 30 countries and over 1,000 oilfield service crews operating in 55 nations, CNPC plays a vital role in the global energy landscape. Beyond energy production, CNPC offers a broad range of products and services, including crude oil, natural gas, refined products, chemicals, oilfield services, engineering solutions, and petroleum equipment. CNPC offers its LNG station and other businesses related to LNG through its subsidiary, Kunlun Energy Company Limited. At present, Kunlun Energy Company Limited has a strategic layout of urban gas, natural gas pipelines, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) terminals, natural gas power generation and distributed energy, liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing and storage, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales, and other businesses, covering 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China.

Shell Plc

Shell Plc is a global energy company headquartered in London, operating in over 70 countries with approximately 90,000 employees. As one of the world's largest publicly traded energy corporations, Shell is vertically integrated across the oil and gas value chain, encompassing exploration, production, refining, distribution, and marketing. The company's diversified portfolio includes liquefied natural gas (LNG), petrochemicals, renewable energy, and electric vehicle charging solutions. Shell serves around 33 million customers daily at its branded retail sites and approximately 1 million business customers globally.

The company has a strong regional presence in 70 countries across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries is a global leader in the design and manufacture of cryogenic equipment, specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueling stations. Its solutions cater to a diverse range of natural gas vehicles (NGVs), including heavy-duty trucks, buses, and special handling vehicles. By offering both LNG and compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling options, Chart supports the transition to cleaner energy sources, contributing to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by up to 30% compared to conventional fuels.

