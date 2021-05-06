LMS365 Expands Operations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH)

Learning platform provider to offer flexible learning environment for more companies worldwide

AARHUS, Denmark, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEARNINGFORCE International (EFI), provider of the LMS365 learning management platform for Microsoft 365, announced strategic expansion of its operations in the DACH region. During 2020, LMS365 furthered its commitment to the German market by deploying LMS365 on the regional Microsoft datacenters in Frankfurt, securing a growing need for information security.

With the establishment of Elearningforce GmbH and the acquisition of the LMS365 business operations of Mauth.CC GmbH – a strategic LMS365 partner in Germany – the company continues its strong commitment to the rapidly developing market. Rainer Mauth, the founder of Mauth.CC, will join Elearningforce GmbH as managing director. EFI looks forward to bringing together the entire team of experienced and dedicated colleagues to combine competencies across Europe.

LMS365 today has more than 150 corporate customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Being the only learning platform built directly into Microsoft 365 and Teams, the solution provides a modern approach to organizing the training and development needs of large and medium-sized companies.

Lars Vestergaard, CEO, ELEARNINGFORCE International, said: "With this acquisition in Germany, we're addressing the needs of the customer and partner base for support and training in their local language. We build on a track record of customer understanding and this investment is designed to further help customers and partners in the region to develop and deliver an outstanding learning experience for their workforce on the Microsoft 365 platform."

Rainer Mauth, founder of Mauth.CC, said: "Having worked with LMS365 since 2011, I am excited to join the LMS365 team and look forward to leveraging the knowledge I've accumulated to further grow and serve the LMS365 customer and partner base. There is a huge demand for 'learning in the flow of work' and digitization of learning processes in the market."

Robert Nederby, director, DACH region, ELEARNINGFORCE International, said: "Having feet on the ground in Germany is crucial to provide German customers with even better service and support. Having a dedicated team in Germany is also a cornerstone for our ability to support the partner network and increase our reach across the DACH region."

About ELEARNINGFORCE

ELEARNINGFORCE International has approx. 1000 enterprise and public sector customers for its flagship offering LMS365 with over 4 million users. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution in more than 50 countries, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest growing cloud-based Learning Management Solutions in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint & Teams. Website: www.lms365.com

