LMS365 Acquires Pioneering HR Technology Platform Valuebeat to Elevate Workplace Culture and Employee Engagement with Real-Time Human Data and Machine Learning

AARHUS, Denmark, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365, the only AI-powered workplace learning, engagement, and performance platform built into Microsoft 365 and Teams, today announced its acquisition of Valuebeat, a pioneering startup who believes company culture is the key to unlocking a business' full potential. This marks a significant milestone for LMS365, as the company expands its AI and machine learning capabilities to help businesses accurately measure the impact of people, culture, and engagement across an organization.

Following the acquisition Valuebeat Founder, Nina Carøe, also joins the LMS365 executive team as the world's first Chief Human Success Officer, also announced today, further elevating employee empowerment as a growth opportunity at the executive level.

Kasper Sommer, Co-Founder of Valuebeat, emphasizes the vision of the acquisition stating, "We are thrilled to see our vision for Valuebeat live on in a likeminded company like LMS365 that shares our aim to enable data-driven People and Culture strategies that drives businesses towards greater success. I can't wait to see how the promise of our technology expand on a larger scale, given LMS365's growing product portfolio and AI-driven platform that has been aligned with our mission from the start."

Valuebeat is cutting-edge HR and recruitment technology that helps organizations accurately measure and map the employee values that define company culture and allows businesses to make informed, data-driven decisions for better outcomes. LMS365 will incorporate the core functionality from Valuebeat in future releases to give customers more insight into cultural alignment between new candidates and employees to future organizational goals.

"Partnering with a company that understands how people and culture directly impact an organization's ability to perform is our ideal scenario and with Valuebeat, we have met our perfect match," said Robin Daniels, Chief Business and Product Officer at LMS365. "With the increasing number of employees wanting to quit their jobs year after year, it should be every business' top priority to identify the areas that need improvement and clearly defining company values is essential to creating a culture where everyone feels involved and empowered."

LMS365 has always prioritized workplace culture and employee engagement, recently recognized as a 2023 Global Great Place To Work scoring 100% satisfaction from LMS365 employees based in the UK and across the US, Germany, Romania, and Denmark. This distinguished certification, combined with the acquisition of Valuebeat, is a true testament to LMS365's ongoing commitment to fostering an extraordinary, inclusive, and dynamic work environment.

The transaction was finalized on March 1, 2024, marking the next phase of growth and an exciting new chapter for LMS365 and Valuebeat.

About LMS365

At LMS365, we aim to empower people and organizations in the modern digital workplace through employee development and performance management so that everyone can #SucceedLikeYou. With millions of users in 60+ countries globally, LMS365 is the only cloud-based, AI-powered learning, performance, and engagement platform built into Microsoft 365. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, our seamless integration with a host of modern workplace tools and partners makes LMS365 more than just a platform for human success; it becomes an all-in-one integrated learning, engagement, and performance solution for the digital age. LMS365 is proud to be Globally Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, the leading authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership. For more information, visit LMS365.com.

About Valuebeat

Valuebeat empowers today's leaders to track, manage and align cultural drivers, like never before. Founded in 2019, Valuebeat is a pioneering HR and recruitment SaaS tool that helps managers and founders discover what people value at every stage of the talent lifecycle, from attraction to management to retention. The company, previously known as Platypus, was named one of the 10 hottest startups to watch for 2021 and beyond. For more information about Valuebeat and its powerful platform, visit www.valuebeat.io

Media Contact:

Lynsey Rose, Head of US Communications

lrose@lms365.com

408-391-3323