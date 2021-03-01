Lleida.net to create a new subsidiary in Dubai

MADRID, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) (EPA: ALLLN) has approved the creation of a new subsidiary in Dubai, intending to boost the commercialisation of its registered services in the Middle East and African markets.

The subsidiary, called Lleidanet Saas Services, will be incorporated in the United Arab Emirates and will be based at the company's offices in Dubai.

"Lleidanet SaaS Services will allow us to consolidate our strategy for the region and provide services to large national companies in the Middle East and Africa," explained Sisco Sapena, its CEO and founder.

This corporation is the second subsidiary that the Spanish listed company has in the region.

In the UAE, Lleidanet Dubai LLC, whose sole purpose is to support Emirates Post, the country's national postal operator, is already in operations.

Emirates Post has exclusive distribution rights for its services in the country, with a contract signed for an indefinite period. This agreement allows it to distribute certified electronic communications services to citizens, private entities and public bodies.

To date, six national postal operators (in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America) market Lleida.net's certified electronic signature and notification services in their different countries, as well as registered SMS and registered e-mail.

Among them, there are postal services in South Africa, Zambia and Colombia.

Lleida.net, which has more than 3,000 shareholders, is listed on BME Growth in Madrid, the OTCQX index in New York and Euronext Growth in Paris.

The company has already received 201 patents worldwide for its inventions in certified electronic notice, contracting and signature, and its intellectual property portfolio is one of the largest in the world.

Among the authorities that have recognised Lleida.net's intellectual property work are those of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, China, Japan, South Africa, Colombia, and the Gulf Cooperation Council brings together all the countries in the region.

At present, more than 75 countries recognise the legal validity of their electronic methods as a means of certifying legal notifications in procurement processes.

Media Contact:

The Paloma Project, Media,

rpl@thepalomaproject.com,

+356 7946 7486,

https://Lleida.net

SOURCE Lleida.net