Lleida.net sent more than 42.2 million electronic communications in 2021, 532 percent more than in 2018

MADRID, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology services company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTC: LLEIF) sent 42.2 million electronic communications, or SaaS units, on behalf of its clients in 2021, in the year with the best production data in the company's history.

This figure represents a 532 percent increase in the use of its services as compared to the 2018 exercise.

SaaS units define all contracts, notifications, emails and registered SMS used by Lleida.net's customers to communicate reliably with their consumers.

The data explain that Lleida.net's services has consolidated since it was listed on Euronext Growth.

In the 2021 financial year, the production of all its business lines grew, and the fourth quarter of the year was the largest in the 27-year history of the company, according to data communicated today to the market by the company.

In 2021, the Click&Sign service, used for signing documents and contracts, skyrocketed.

In the period, the number of signature submissions amounted to 4.32 million, almost double that of 2020, when it recorded 2.36 million and 30 times more than in 2018 when 165,664 e-signature contracts were sent using the company's technology.

In the last quarter of the year alone, the service was used 1.32 million times, consolidating Lleida.net's solution as an industry leader.

Consumer traffic comes mainly from telco and insurance contracts in Europe, consumer finance in Latin America, Spain and Eastern Europe, lending services by fintech companies in Latin America and healthcare contracts in Latin America.

"The data we have presented today show that our technology has reached very high levels of use, and above all, that we are growing year after year with great strength," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.

Similarly, email delivery also registered a figure of 4.82 million mailings, up from the 3.9 million recorded in 2020.

The data presented show that after the explosion in the use of the technology of the Spanish listed company in 2020, the consumption habits of companies and users changed.

In the last year, SMS sending has dropped from 8.8 million in 2020 to 7.97 million in 2021, a figure that is nevertheless still much higher and almost three times higher than that recorded in the years prior to the pandemic.

However, SMS usage data continues to grow on lines such as contract SMS.

The SMS contract, which is used by telecommunications, insurance, or financial companies in business closing processes, has been growing systematically since 2018.

In 2021, Lleida.net sent on behalf of its customers 4.84 million SMS contracts, almost five times more than the figure recorded three years ago.

The fourth quarter of 2021 was the best period recorded in the history of the service. In this quarter, 1,194 million SMS were sent in contracting processes.

Part of the growth in Registered SMS has been diverted to the Openum service, allowing more content to be communicated and use SMS.

Thus, the use of the company's Openum service saw in 2021 the best figures since its creation, with 3.21 million messages sent through Lleida.net's platform.

This amount is more than 54 times the 59,000 dispatches made through Openum in 2018.

Likewise, the production of registered SMSs declined shallowly in the last 12 months due to the economic recovery the economy has been experiencing.

Lleida.net, which is listed in Paris, Madrid, and New York, has one of the largest intellectual property portfolios in the sector internationally.

Its technology is registered in more than 60 countries and recognized with more than 205 patents.

Its intellectual property portfolio is one of the most necessary signatures, notification, and registered electronic contracting industries worldwide.

The company was founded in 1995 and has offices in 18 countries and customers in more than 50.

