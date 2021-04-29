Lleida.net's working capital exceeds five million euros and ensuring its long-term viability and solvency

MADRID, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) already has a working capital of 5.2 million euros, ensuring its solvency and viability in the medium and long term, following the audited results presented today by the company.

This amount significantly exceeds the one at the beginning of 2020, which amounted to 1.6 million euros.

After last year's results, which increased sales by 20 per cent to 16.42 million euros, its net worth also increased considerably. It was 66 per cent, up to 7.2 million euros.

The company's assets grew during 2020 by 24 per cent over the previous year to 13.2 million, while financial debt was reduced by 539,000 euros or 15 per cent from the previous year.

These figures show the company's solid financial situation, which, coupled with the increase of its SaaS services and the significant increase in billing, ensure its viability.

"We have grown over 26 years, placing good governance and prudence as the main factors of our economic policy, and our financial position is now stronger than ever," said Sisco Sapena, who founded the company in 1995.

"Our medium-term strategy is to invest in innovation and development and to open global markets. Our goal is to grow steadily over time and tangibly," Sapena added.

In the last year, the company's EBIDTA grew by 20 per cent, to 2.7 million euros.

According to the audited results, the company's gross margin increased by 977,000 euros compared to 2019. This advance was mainly due to the increase in the SaaS and Wholesale lines.

Audited figures also show that the company's operating results were 1.4 million euros or precisely 31 per cent above that of 2019.

Profit before taxes exceeds 1.02 million euros.

Recently, Lleida.net announced it earned 475% more in the first quarter of 2021 than in 2020.

The Spanish listed company had a turnover of 3.98 million euros, earned 391,000, and recorded an increase in the Ebidta of 46 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Lleida.net is listed on the OTCQX Best Market index in New York, Euronext Growth in Paris, and BME Growth in Madrid.

Works to become a world-class player in the eSignature, enotification and econtracting industry, and investing in innovation, internationalisation and intellectual property For pillars of its strategy.

The company's Board of Directors agreed a few weeks ago to submit to its General Shareholders' Meeting for approval a 25 per cent increase in dividends for this year.

SOURCE Lleida.net