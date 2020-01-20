Lleida.net's Stock Records an All-time High After Its 2019 Results

After a record quarter, the company, which turns 25 at the end of January, accumulates 15 quarters with positive figures.



With a before taxes result of 1,074 million euros and a reduction in its Net Financial Debt of 42 percent over the past year, "we have done our duty to generate benefits to our shareholders, to whom we thank every day for the confidence they have put in us" said Sisco Sapena, founder and CEO of the company.

Throughout 2019, the company's sales registered an increase of 10%, up to 13.6 million euros, compared to the 12.3 million sold the previous year.



Out of the three business lines of Lleida.net, that of Software as a Service recorded a turnover of around 3.7 million euros, 546,000 over last year sales, or an 18% increase.



The Wholesale Interconnection business line, which encompasses SMS sales to operators, accumulated to a 7.45 million, 13% more than in 2018.

During 2019, the company signed interconnection agreements with China Mobile and China Telecom operators, which together amount to over one billion customers.

"Our commitment to innovation and the development of technological solutions for such key sectors as the insurer, and the way they are being accepted in markets such as Latin America, the Middle East and Africa shows that Lleida.net is a leading edge company in the market", Sapena explained.



Accumulated gross sales margin for 2019 reached 51 percent, two points over 2018.



Currently, the company holds more than 100 patents on electronic certification patent methods in different regions of the world, including the European Union, United States, Australia, Latin America and the Middle East.

By the end of 2018, it became the first Spanish company to receive eIDAS approval for its technology, which allows its electronic certificates to be admitted by default to any European court or administration.



Next Friday, Lleida.net will hold its first Investors' Day before Spanish and French institutional and minority investors.

