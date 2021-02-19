Lleida.net launches "Secret Lleida.net", a service to protect corporate secrets through certified emails

MADRID, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) (EPA:ALLLN) has just launched Secret Lleida.net, a new service that aims to use its certified email technology to protect the industrial, economic or scientific secrets of companies and individuals.

In compliance with European laws on business secrets, the new service makes it possible to protect corporate secrets in the technological, scientific, industrial, commercial, organisational or financial realms by providing information by certified email on what data is considered as such.

The fully digital system ensures applying the technical information security measures guaranteed by Lleida.net's management systems, recognised as valid by the authorities in 75 countries.

In a matter of minutes, Lleida.net issues digital evidence of the communication with the technical details to ensure traceability. In addition to a watermark showing that the information exchanged is confidential and constitutes a secret.

"We want to help companies protect business secrets using the technology we have developed in recent years, which has already received more than 200 patents on five continents," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.

Lleida.net's stock trade on OTCQX in New York, Euronext Growth in Paris and BME Growth in Madrid.

With a market cap around over ninety million euros, Lleida.net, with 100 employees, is one of the European leaders in the certified electronic notification, contracting and signature industry.

It holds more than 200 patents in electronic contracting and notification, granted by more than 50 countries on five continents. Its intellectual property portfolio is one of the largest in the industry worldwide.

The company announced yesterday that it had engaged M&A firm Bordo Advisors to identify and negotiate potential acquisitions of companies that could add value to its inorganic growth plans.

This week, the company reached 3,000 shareholders.

Visit Secret Lleida.net at https://www.lleida.net/en/secret

Contact:

The Paloma Project

Media

rpl@thepalomaproject.com

https://Lleida.net

Related Links

https://Lleida.net



SOURCE Lleida.net