Lleida.net hires Bondo Advisors for the international search of potential inorganic growth targets

MADRID, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish traded company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) (EPA: ALLLN) has hired Bondo Advisors to identify and negotiate potential acquisitions of companies that could add value to its inorganic growth plans.

One of Lleida.net's key strategies for the coming years contemplates the possible purchase of companies, worldwide, that could fit within its business model.

The company, which has a capital of more than ninety million euros and 100 employees, is one of the European leaders in the certified electronic notification, contracting and signature industry.

"In addition to focusing on internationalisation and intellectual property, we are open to the possibility of acquiring companies that fit our business model, are attractive to the market, and add value to the industry," explained Sisco Sapena, who founded the company in 1995.

Bondo Advisors is an M&A advisory firm that focuses on mergers and acquisitions in the technology, Internet and media sectors.

It is led by Joshua Novick, Fernando Garate, Pablo Pérez García-Villoslada and Jesús Mera.

"Certified electronic contracting, signature and notification services are experiencing strong demand, a growing trend that is set to continue over the next few years. At Bondo Advisors, we are excited to accompany Lleida.net, a reference and leader in this market, in the consolidation of this sector", explained Pablo Pérez García-Villoslada, founder and director of the boutique.

Lleida.net is listed in Spain, France and the United States.

The company went public on BME Growth (the former MAB) in 2015. Subsequently, in 2018, it was listed on Euronext Growth in Paris. At the end of 2020, it was listed on the OTCQX Best Market segment in New York.

Last year, the company's shares increased in value by 940 per cent in one of the biggest rises in the European stock market.

Yesterday, the company announced that it has passed the 3,000 shareholder mark, according to official market data.

It holds more than 200 patents in e-recruitment and e-notification, granted by more than 50 countries on five continents, and its intellectual property portfolio is one of the largest in the industry worldwide.

Today, more than 75 countries recognise the legal validity of its electronic methods as a means of certifying legal notices in procurement processes

