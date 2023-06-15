llaollao, the Spanish frozen yoghurt brand that is making waves in Indonesia

llaollao, the leading Spanish frozen yoghurt company with 320 points of sale worldwide, has expanded the number of stores in Indonesia this year by 77%.

llaollao is continuing to strengthen its presence in the country and is close to doubling the number of stores since 2022.

The brand continues to grow in Asia , the second most important market for the company after Spain . At the forefront of this growth are Malaysia , Singapore and Indonesia , three of its most important international markets.

The leading Spanish frozen yoghurt brand llaollao has reached a new milestone: over 300 points of sale worldwide. The company recently announced a 77% increase in the number of stores in Indonesia since 2022 after it opened a total of 10 new stores, and it is closing in on the milestone of doubling the number of points of sale in Indonesia since 2022.

The success of this Spanish brand lies not only in its exquisite taste, but also its commitment to quality and authenticity. Using only carefully selected premium quality natural ingredients, llaollao has created a delicious and healthy frozen yoghurt that captures the essence of Spanish gastronomy.

Indonesia has been a land of opportunity for some years now, establishing itself as the 16th largest economy in the world and the largest in Southeast Asia.

llaollao's arrival in Indonesia in 2015 was an important step in the Spanish company's international expansion process. It recently grew to a total of 23 stores across the country, a 77% increase since 2022. As a result of this major commitment the company will soon double the number of stores it has in Indonesia.

"During these nearly eight years in Indonesia, we've been delighted to see how llaollao has consolidated its presence both economically and in terms of brand recognition. The company is currently working on defining and implementing a strategic growth and expansion plan, which would be inconceivable without the support and confidence of our partners. Fortunately, our partners respect and appreciate the brand the same way we do in Spain, which means we will no doubt keep on growing and opening new stores to bring the quality of llaollao's products to all Indonesians," said Pedro Espinosa, CEO of llaollao.

The company arrived in Asia in 2013 after it opened its first franchise in Singapore. Since then, Asia has become its second most important market after Spain thanks to its more than 150 points of sale throughout the region.

Coinciding with the opening of the first stores in Indonesia, llaollao continued to strengthen its presence in Asia by establishing itself in Malaysia. The company has been on the up in this country ever since, with unique projects such as the opening of its first flagship store. The Spanish brand has grown by 55.7% in Malaysia since 2022 and recently celebrated the opening of its 100th store. It also plans to further strengthen its presence in this country and aims to reach 130 stores by the end of 2023.

In addition to Indonesia and Malaysia, llaollao also has a strong presence in other Asian countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar and Brunei.

"Asia has become the second most important market for llaollao, not only because of our presence in terms of points of sale (in Indonesia we will soon double the number of stores since last year) but also because we have positioned ourselves as a leisure option in itself thanks to the quality of our product, our brand spirit and llaollao's ability to adapt to each market with its different culture and habits," added Espinosa.

llaollao has already sold more than 100 million tubs around the world and has more than 320 points of sale worldwide.

In relation to its internationalisation plans outside Asia, the brand also recently notched up important milestones such as its arrival in Oceania and South America, where it will soon be opening in Bolivia.

What is llaollao?

llaollao is the leading frozen yoghurt sale and manufacturing brand in the sector. Pioneers for the development of the frozen yoghurt concept in Spain, since we started out in 2009 we have based our success on three pillars: quality, commitment and innovation. Each llaollao tub is made using premium milk and yoghurt. The result is a natural, healthy, gluten-free probiotic frozen yoghurt with a unique texture and taste. And all with outstanding customer service and full commitment to our consumers, who we always listen to in order to offer products that are not only the best but also the most innovative.

All this has led to us opening more than 300 points of sale worldwide, with more than 130 in Spain and over 190 more all over the world.

