LiYu Group invited to attend "Sustainable Markets Initiative" China Forum

BEIJING, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the inaugural China Forum of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), founded by HM King Charles III, Wang Yuefeng, Chairman of Liyu Group, delivered a compelling vision for the future of global energy—one where innovation, efficiency, and sustainability drive profitability and long-term growth.

In his speech, "Powering the Future—Electrification & the Integration of Generation, Grid, Load, and Storage," Chairman Wang outlined how LiYu Group is leading the charge in distributed energy solutions, offering businesses a competitive edge in the accelerating energy transition.

The Global Energy Shift: A Trillion Dollar Opportunity

Chairman Wang emphasized that electricity's share in global energy consumption is surging from 30% toward 70%, creating unprecedented opportunities for forward-thinking enterprises. To capitalize on this shift, LiYu Group combines high-efficiency gas engine technology (4.2 kWh per m³ of natural gas) with cutting-edge distributed energy systems, already worked with 20+ countries and regions.

Three-Source Strategy: Profitability Meets Sustainability

Liyu's Three-Source Application Strategy redefines energy generation by maximizing cost efficiency and decarbonization:

Eco-Source: Turn waste industrial gas into profit , covering 30% of corporate energy needs with zero additional fuel costs.

Turn , covering with zero additional fuel costs. Clean Source: Near-zero emissions from fossil fuels like methane, ensuring compliance with tightening global regulations.

from fossil fuels like methane, ensuring compliance with tightening global regulations. Renewable Source: Future-proof investments in hydrogen, methanol, and ammonia—scalable, sustainable, and subsidy-ready.

2025: LiYu's Global Partnership Expansion

"We're not just selling technology—we're building alliances," declared Chairman Wang. In 2025, LiYu will ramp up support for international partners, delivering high-margin, low-risk energy solutions tailored for industrial and commercial users.

Call to Action for Business Leaders:

"Join us in shaping the energy landscape of tomorrow. Let's turn sustainability into your next competitive advantage." – Wang Yuefeng, Chairman, LiYu Group

Why This Matters for Your Business:

Cut energy costs with ultra-efficient distributed power.

with ultra-efficient distributed power. Future-proof operations against carbon taxes and supply chain demands.

against carbon taxes and supply chain demands. Unlock new revenue from waste-to-energy and clean tech incentives.

Connect with Liyu's Global Team to explore partnership opportunities at liyu@liyupower.com Or https://www.liyupower.com

