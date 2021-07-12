Livingstone Group placed as a Leader in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

READING, England, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livingstone Group, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the Software Asset Management (SAM) Managed Services market, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services[1]. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Livingstone Group is a specialist provider of SAM Managed Services and works with Enterprise and Public Sector organizations to optimize their software and cloud estates, helping them to avoid unnecessary cost and risk, whilst driving value from their investments on an on-going basis. With a strong track record of delivering proven up-front savings that average 38 percent, Livingstone Group's technology enabled Managed Services improve the client's operational maturity and variable costs through greater control of budgets, demand, and consumption.

Livingstone Group enables its clients to reduce audit, security, and reputational risks as well as gain greater control over key vendor negotiations and their on-going management. Its services also improve decision-making through consistent reporting, reliable tools, and accurate data.

"We have developed a proven, successful formula that helps organizations reduce costs and minimize risks while gaining greater control over all aspects of their software and cloud investments, so our position as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAM Managed Services further validates our ability to execute and deliver on our vision," said Chris Allan, CEO at Livingstone Group. "We are thrilled with the result. We believe moving from a Challenger to Leader in just one year is credit to our team's knowledge, expertise and our investments in technology, and we are excited to continue on to grow and provide excellent service to our customers."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Livingstone Group's Software Asset Management Managed Service' strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at www.livingstone-group.com/gartner.

About Livingstone Group

Livingstone Group is trusted by some of the world's largest companies and public sector organizations to control and optimize their investments in software and cloud services. Its independent expertise and technology-enabled managed services deliver successful outcomes across the entire investment lifecycle, accurately forecasting demand, mitigating compliance risks, negotiating contracts, and managing and optimizing consumption.

Headquartered in Reading, UK, Livingstone Group's growing team of 150 experts operates on a global scale, managing client service contracts in more than 138 countries.

Learn more at www.livingstone-group.com

