Living Proof haircare announces Errol Douglas MBE as first Pro Hair Expert & Textured Hair Specialist

LONDON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury haircare brand Living Proof is proud to announce its first-ever UK brand ambassador as Errol Douglas MBE. The consumer-facing partnership for 2021 sees Errol in the role of Pro Hair Expert & Textured Hair Specialist. His remit will include PR, social media and retailer support, plus event hosting. An edit of Living Proof retail products, including the brand's new Curl range, will be available to purchase from the Errol Douglas salon in Belgravia, London and used by Errol and his stylists on their prestige clientele.

A key focus for Douglas is to support the launch of the brand's new Curl collection which has just launched and caters for all hair types with wavy and curly textures, from a 2a loose wave to a tight 4c curl. Powered by the biomimetic science of the patented Healthy Curl Complex, the breakthrough Curl line gives 3x stronger and healthier-looking curls. Thanks to Douglas's extensive work with textured and afro hair, being a three-time winner of British Hairdressing Awards Afro category, he's the perfect expert to educate on and endorse Living Proof's range which specifically targets curly hair types.

The range features a Curl Shampoo and Conditioner (£31 each), three conditioning stylers: Curl Enhancer for waves (£33), Curl Definer for curls (£33) and Curl Definer for coils (£37); plus, two curl boosters: Curl Defining Gel (£27) for extra definition and hold and the Curl Moisturizing Shine Oil (£31). Available from www.livingproof.co.uk.

Douglas is one of the most respected hairdressers of his generation, synonymous with innovation and creativity. With an incredibly decorated career spanning over four decades, he has won dozens of the world's most coveted awards, with the highlight being an MBE for services to British hairdressing, demonstrating his passion and dedication to his work. A favourite with clients and industry peers alike, he is globally recognised as an ultimate artisan within the hairdressing industry, renowned for his stunning photographic, session and event work.

In recent times, Errol has been awarded Patron of Honour by The Fellowship for British Hairdressing, awarded internationally to only four other hair stylists – Vidal Sassoon, Trevor Sorbie MBE, Xavier Wenger and Ann Herman. In 2020 he was nominated for the 24th time for British Hairdresser of the Year demonstrating his passion and consistency for his craft. As well as being nominated for International Hairdresser of the Year, the Errol Douglas salon in London's Belgravia once more won Salon of the Year – London Lifestyle Awards 2020. Perhaps the ultimate recognition was his MBE presented by HM The Queen in 2008, a special moment in a glittering career.

Errol Douglas MBE says: "I'm excited to partner with Living Proof and support the launch of the Curl collection. It's a brand I've always admired with innovation and efficacy being at the core of their product development which has great synergy with my own ethos. The brand will fit perfectly in my Motscombe St salon as it caters for all hair types, with prestige cruelty-free, silicone-free formulas catering for men and women across all hair types. I'm thrilled to be working with Living Proof to help build their UK awareness and launch the incredible Curl range. The brand is a true authority in scientific, clinically-proven hair formulations, and I look forward to educating consumers on how easy it can be, with the right product, to style their hair themselves at home, with results they love."

Living Proof Global CEO, Zach Rieken, comments: "It was really simple for us to choose Errol as the UK's first-ever ambassador for Living Proof. There is no question he's an icon in the hair industry and his accolades and authority as a globally recognised expert in hair speak for themselves. His values and appreciation for silicone and paraben-free formulas align with us and his extensive work with textured and afro hair is perfect to support the launch of our new Curl collection which is our first thorough offering specifically for curly hair types. We look forward to working with Errol to help educate press, influencers, and consumers about our products, raising awareness levels of the Living Proof brand in the UK. We share a belief that hair care and creation at home should be easy, achievable, look fantastic all while caring for hair. We're delighted to welcome Errol into the Living Proof family."

