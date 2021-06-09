LiveU Joins SRT Alliance to Further Interoperability for High-Quality, Low Latency Video Streaming Over the Internet

The move is in line with LiveU's commitment to support open standards and the ultimate reliability of video contribution and distribution across the public internet. Working in conjunction with LiveU's Reliable Transport (LRT™), the protocols ensure that video is received at the highest quality and lowest latency possible as part of an end-to-end connected workflow, within and beyond the LiveU ecosystem.

The SRT Alliance, founded by Haivision in April 2017, already has more than 500 members. Its mission is to overcome the challenges of low-latency live streaming by supporting the collaborative development of SRT (Secure Reliable Transport), the fastest growing open source streaming project. SRT is a free open source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed and pioneered by Haivision that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public internet.

Avi Cohen, COO and Co-founder at LiveU, said, "We're proud to join the SRT Alliance, helping to steer the open source development of the SRT protocol and ensure full interoperability and reliability across public internet video contribution and distribution. It brings together a very significant number of companies, further increasing cross-industry collaboration and future protocol development."

"We're pleased to see the SRT protocol being actively deployed by some of the world's biggest broadcast and production companies as its adoption and industry-wide recognition continues to grow," said Suso Carrillo, Director of the SRT Alliance for Haivision "LiveU is an important new member of the Alliance."

About the SRT Alliance

The SRT Alliance is a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport by continuously improving SRT, an open source video transport protocol and technology stack. Originally developed and pioneered by Haivision, SRT optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks with secure streams and easy firewall traversal, bringing the best quality live video over the worst networks. Haivision was awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for developing the SRT protocol. For more information about the project and how to join the SRT Alliance, visit srtalliance.org.

About LiveU

LiveU is changing the rules of the game for live news and dynamic sports coverage, with flawless 5G 4K HEVC live streaming and remote production. Together with its cloud-based management and next-gen IP distribution platforms, LiveU offers the most cost-effective end-to-end contribution, production and distribution solution. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production ranging from our newest, portable production-level field units and smartphone app to satellite/cellular hybrid and external antenna solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 130+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, news agencies, sports and entertainment, streaming live video to TV, mobile, online and social media. LiveU is a recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2021 North America New Product Innovation Award for its LU800 unit and a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Cellular Internet Protocol (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

