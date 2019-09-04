LiveU and Griiip Unveil Unique Motorsports Live Viewing and Data-Driven Media Solution Platform

The two companies have been cooperating for the past two years and the solution has been successfully implemented in this year's G1 Series across Europe, watched by fans around the world, including on ESPN in Brazil. Other Formula series are also now evaluating the solution for their own races.

LiveU provides a compelling, cost-effective way to deliver a flawless HD live video experience – from inside the racing cars, around the tracks, and from airborne drones – without the need for any complex infrastructure, using unique bonded cellular technology.

Griiip develops data-based content solutions for Motorsport series. It makes racing vehicles smart and connected, and uses the data collected to create engaging layers and insights using AI and deep analysis for fans, drivers and gamers. Griiip makes racing content more compelling for racing series, and as a result, for broadcasters, streaming platforms, viewers and gamers.

Ronen Artman, VP Marketing of LiveU said: "Our collaboration with Griiip has been a true game changer. Together we've created a uniquely exhilarating and informative live viewing experience and broadcast solution. We believe that the combined Griiip and LiveU platform will become the motorsport industry standard going forward because of the incredible value it provides."

With the official partnership in place, LiveU's and Griiip's joint products offer a Plug & Play solution for collecting, editing and distributing live videos, compiled with data-centric content for storytelling and enhanced viewer engagement, enriching the broadcasting of Motorsports content like never before.

Tamir Plachinsky, CEO of Griiip said: "Our platform brings viewers live-action directly from the track or other motorsport venues and intensifies viewers' experiences. By analyzing the data coming from the vehicles and drivers, we provide all this information to viewers in an engaging, storytelling and easy-to-understand format. Combining our data and viewer engagement solutions with LiveU's state-of-the-art live HD video experience, we can efficiently deliver truly innovative content, bringing increasing value to media partners, racing leagues, viewers and gamers."

LiveU and Griiip's joint solution will be on display at IBC2019 on the LiveU stand (3.B62).

See the video clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ph4qCL97TJk&feature=youtu.be

About LiveU

LiveU is driving the live video revolution, providing live video streaming for TV, mobile, online and social media. Let your audience become part of your story with high-quality and flawless live video, transmitted from anywhere in the world, through the use of our patented bonding and video transport technology. LiveU creates a consistent bandwidth and a reliable connection so you can acquire, manage and distribute high quality remote live broadcasts over IP. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production. From backpacks to smartphones, and satellite/cellular hybrid to external antenna solutions, LiveU offers a complete range of devices for live video coverage anytime, anywhere. In addition, LiveU offers extensive cloud-based management and video distribution solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 130+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, online media, news agencies and social media. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Griiip

Griiip is a media solution technology platform for Motorsport series. We make racing vehicles smart and connected, utilizing the data we collect to create engaging layers and data insights for engaging story telling, using AI and deep analysis to serve fans, gamers and drivers. We make racing content more compelling for racing series, and as a result – for media broadcasters, streaming platforms, advertisers and sponsors. We invite you to visit us at Griiip.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE LiveU