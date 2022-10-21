LIVESTREAM OF TRUE COLORS FESTIVAL THE CONCERT 2022 - WITH KATY PERRY AS SPECIAL GUEST

So that as many people as possible can celebrate the power of music together in different ways

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-awaited True Colors Festival (TCF) THE CONCERT 2022 will be livestreamed free as part of its commitment to being accessible. The two-hour multimedia concert experience is on 19th and 20th November with almost 100 singers, dancers and musicians and a very special set by guest Katy Perry.

"What moved me to join True Colors Festival was the spirit and uniqueness of the festival's message and the opportunity to share the stage with all these diverse artists. I'm excited to be back in Tokyo to perform at this inspiring event and with the concert livestreamed all across the world, everybody can come together and celebrate," says Katy Perry.

Apart from the free Livestream, TCF THE CONCERT 2022 will provide a suite of accessibility features that include Japanese Sign Language, International Sign, real-time subtitles, audio description and personnel on standby at the venue for all guests in need of assistance. This will be the first time that so many accessibility features are being included at a TCF event.

TCF THE CONCERT 2022's website has also been made more accessible with structured and labelled digital content that increases usage compatibility with screen readers and switch control software, different ways to find information using different assistive technologies, a step-by-step guide to navigating one's way to the concert venue and a hotline for ticket booking.

Among the artists are Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, voted as one of the powerful female artists of the world in 2020; Mandy Harvey, vocalist and Golden Buzzer winner on America's Got Talent; Federico Martello, vocalist and second runner up of The Voice, Italy; bionic popstar Viktoria Modesta; Raul Midón, Grammy-nominated vocalist/guitarist; We Are One, nationally decorated dance crew; ILL-Abilities, renowned international dance crew; Tony Dee, Johnatha Bastos, Rachel Starritt and Alvin Law, stars of the 2016 Paralympics trailer We're the Superhumans (viewed more than 10 million times); and more.

THE CONCERT 2022 details

Tokyo Garden Theater

Saturday 19th November (6pm Japan Standard Time)

Sunday 20th November (5pm Japan Standard Time)

Tickets: https://truecolorsfestival.com/program/the-concert/ticketing/

Check the livestream tab on the website for updates.

TCF THE CONCERT 2022

Press Kit: here

Website: https://truecolorsfestival.com

